Tuyển Digital Marketing Crossian Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1200 - 10000 Triệu

ABOUT THE ROLE

Are you ready to embark on an exciting journey to become a Performance Marketing Manager? At Crossian, a fast-growing, technology-driven e-commerce company with a 1000% growth rate in just 3 years, we are shaping the next generation of leaders in performance marketing. This is your chance to step into the world of digital marketing and evolve into a leader in a global, high-growth environment. We believe that the best leaders don't need prior experience in digital marketing – what they need is the ability to be data-driven, strong in project management, and possess the passion to learn and grow. That’s why we’ve created the Future Performance Marketing Leader Program, designed to turn motivated individuals like you into the leaders of tomorrow.

WHY JOIN THIS PROGRAM?

- World-Class Mentorship: Be mentored by some of the best in the industry, including the Head of Marketing, Marketing Expert, and Marketing Manager at Crossian, who will guide you through each step of your professional growth.

- Develop Leadership Skills: This program is not just about mastering technical skills but also about cultivating leadership qualities. You’ll learn how to lead teams, manage projects, and drive marketing strategies with confidence.

- Global Exposure: You’ll work on impactful, global projects in a fast-paced environment where your decisions will directly shape the business.

