Tuyển Digital Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,500 - 1,800 USD

Tuyển Digital Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,500 - 1,800 USD

Navigos Search
Ngày đăng tuyển: 09/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/02/2025
Navigos Search

Digital Marketing

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Navigos Search

Mức lương
1,500 - 1,800 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 1,500 - 1,800 USD

We are looking for a Senior Marketing Executive to lead the deployment of our new digital freight forwarding platform, Cello Square. In this role, you will drive digital and email marketing strategies, support sales campaigns, organize impactful events, and design compelling marketing materials. You will also collaborate with our Head Office and regional offices to ensure cohesive and effective marketing and brand campaigns.

1. Digital Freight Forwarding Platform Deployment: Lead the implementation and promotion of the new digital freight forwarding platform, Cello Square.

2. Digital Marketing: Develop and execute digital marketing strategies to enhance brand visibility and customer engagement.

3. Email Marketing: Create and manage email marketing campaigns to drive customer acquisition and retention.

4. Sales Campaign Support: Assist in planning and executing sales campaigns, including the preparation of promotional gifts for special occasions.

5. Event Organization: Coordinate and manage events such as exhibitions and webinars to promote services and engage with potential clients.

6. Marketing Materials Design: Design and produce marketing materials, including brochures, flyers, and digital content, to support various marketing initiatives.

7. Collaboration: Work closely with the Head Office and other regional offices to align marketing and brand campaigns, ensuring consistency and maximizing impact.

Với Mức Lương 1,500 - 1,800 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Navigos Search

Navigos Search

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: E.town Central, 11 Doan Van Bo Str, District 4, Ho Chi Minh city

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-digital-marketing-thu-nhap-1-500-1-800-thang-tai-ha-noi-job309988
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng công ty

Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Marketing Online Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Hà Nội Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Tuyển Digital Marketing SUNNEXUS CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu
SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Hạn nộp: 16/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Digital Marketing VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Digital Marketing DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Hạn nộp: 06/07/2026
Hà Nội Còn 287 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Tuyển Digital Marketing Tam Son Yachting Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 7 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 4 - 7 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PAS EDUCATION
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CÔNG TY TNHH PAS EDUCATION làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PAS EDUCATION
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hộ Kinh Doanh Bchou
Tuyển Kế toán kho Hộ Kinh Doanh Bchou làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 13 Triệu
Hộ Kinh Doanh Bchou
Hạn nộp: 21/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CỘNG CÀ PHÊ
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH CỘNG CÀ PHÊ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CỘNG CÀ PHÊ
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 39 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xuất nhập khẩu Vietshine
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Xuất nhập khẩu Vietshine làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Xuất nhập khẩu Vietshine
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Xây Dựng Xuân Mai
Tuyển Giám sát thi công nội thất Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Xây Dựng Xuân Mai làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 19 - 23 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Xây Dựng Xuân Mai
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ VISSOFT
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ VISSOFT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ VISSOFT
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Brushie Official
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Brushie Official làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Brushie Official
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Tuyển Digital Marketing SUNNEXUS CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu
SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Hạn nộp: 16/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Digital Marketing VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Digital Marketing DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Hạn nộp: 06/07/2026
Hà Nội Còn 287 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Tuyển Digital Marketing Tam Son Yachting Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 7 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 4 - 7 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DEHA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 17 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DEHA VIỆT NAM
12 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Magenest.,JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Magenest.,JSC
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO TOKI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 8 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO TOKI VIỆT NAM
3 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty cổ phần đầu tư và dịch vụ Trường Giang làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công ty cổ phần đầu tư và dịch vụ Trường Giang
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty CP Khoa học Dữ liệu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty CP Khoa học Dữ liệu
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DƯỢC PHẨM RỒNG VÀNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DƯỢC PHẨM RỒNG VÀNG
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ONE MOUNT GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ONE MOUNT GROUP
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH BOK Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH BOK Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ DỊCH VỤ XGAME làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ DỊCH VỤ XGAME
8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty cổ phần Techcom Blockchain làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Techcom Blockchain
20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Sun* Inc. (Sun Asterisk Inc.) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Sun* Inc. (Sun Asterisk Inc.)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH STEP IT ACADEMY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH STEP IT ACADEMY VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH AT TRAVEL VIETNAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH AT TRAVEL VIETNAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Thời trang Việt Thắng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Thời trang Việt Thắng
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing H&H Global Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 35 Triệu H&H Global Việt Nam
10 - 35 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty cổ phần mcorp Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần mcorp Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH Thương mại và Dịch vụ Thiên Thanh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Thương mại và Dịch vụ Thiên Thanh
7 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH Thương mại và Dịch vụ Thiên Thanh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Thương mại và Dịch vụ Thiên Thanh
7 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH 360 ADS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH 360 ADS
10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH Bibabo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu Công ty TNHH Bibabo
15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty CPTM SX&DV Keiko Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 9 Triệu Công ty CPTM SX&DV Keiko Việt Nam
Trên 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Care vn làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Care vn
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIÊN KẾT HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LIÊN KẾT HÀ NỘI
10 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 6 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
6 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty CPTM SX&DV Keiko Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 9 Triệu Công ty CPTM SX&DV Keiko Việt Nam
Trên 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty CPTM SX&DV Keiko Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 9 Triệu Công ty CPTM SX&DV Keiko Việt Nam
Trên 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUANG LINH GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUANG LINH GLOBAL
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Viet Vision Travel làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu Viet Vision Travel
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DELIA BEAUTY GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DELIA BEAUTY GROUP
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH KINH DOANH VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ ALAMA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu Công ty TNHH KINH DOANH VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ ALAMA VIỆT NAM
10 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm