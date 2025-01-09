Tuyển Digital Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,500 - 1,800 USD

We are looking for a Senior Marketing Executive to lead the deployment of our new digital freight forwarding platform, Cello Square. In this role, you will drive digital and email marketing strategies, support sales campaigns, organize impactful events, and design compelling marketing materials. You will also collaborate with our Head Office and regional offices to ensure cohesive and effective marketing and brand campaigns.



1. Digital Freight Forwarding Platform Deployment: Lead the implementation and promotion of the new digital freight forwarding platform, Cello Square.



2. Digital Marketing: Develop and execute digital marketing strategies to enhance brand visibility and customer engagement.



3. Email Marketing: Create and manage email marketing campaigns to drive customer acquisition and retention.



4. Sales Campaign Support: Assist in planning and executing sales campaigns, including the preparation of promotional gifts for special occasions.



5. Event Organization: Coordinate and manage events such as exhibitions and webinars to promote services and engage with potential clients.



6. Marketing Materials Design: Design and produce marketing materials, including brochures, flyers, and digital content, to support various marketing initiatives.



7. Collaboration: Work closely with the Head Office and other regional offices to align marketing and brand campaigns, ensuring consistency and maximizing impact.