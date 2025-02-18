Tuyển Digital Marketing Vietnam Access America Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,500 - 2,000 USD

The Marketing Manager is responsible for:

• Developing the company’s annual marketing strategy.

• Leading the development and execution of the marketing team to support the company’s growth agenda.

• Implementing multi-channel marketing campaigns to generate leads and enquiries from multiple target segment.

• Maintaining consistency and strength of the brand through all marketing and communications in the company.

This is a role with a high level of accountability. The key measures of success will be the number of new leads & enquiries generated, footfall at events and the efficiency of the marketing spend (ROI).

Strategic Marketing

• Develop a marketing strategy to support the company’s growth, identify new markets for potential investors and clients, and create focused initiatives to drive leads.

• Develop the company’s annual Marketing Plan and Budget to align with the company's strategic and long-term development goals.

• Regularly monitor competitor performance to support company development plans and marketing initiatives.