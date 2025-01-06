Tuyển Digital Marketing Smartkids International Child Care Centres làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,800 - 2,000 USD

Tuyển Digital Marketing Smartkids International Child Care Centres làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,800 - 2,000 USD

Smartkids International Child Care Centres
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/02/2025
Smartkids International Child Care Centres

Digital Marketing

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Smartkids International Child Care Centres

Mức lương
1,800 - 2,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 26 đường số 10, P. Thảo Điền, District 2, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 1,800 - 2,000 USD

The group leader is responsible for the delivery of the curriculum and age appropriate development of the children of her group. She will develop plan and implement the activities that contribute to the social, emotional, cognitive and physical development of young children. The Group leader:
• Coordinates with team members to provide a safe, organized, and positive learning environment in which children will be stimulated to play, explore, socialize and learn;
• Is well aware of the developmental stages of the children, observes children and reports about their well-being to the location manager and informs the parent about the child’s development;
• Guides and take care of the children (as individuals and as a group) in her group;
• Maintains regular communication with parents; updates them on a daily basis about the development of the child and conduct parent meetings;
• Supervise, coaches and mentors assistant teachers, guides them in their work and attitude in the group and informs location manager about progress/ challenges.
• Is responsible for good teamwork; gives feedback and stimulates colleagues; is friendly and respectful towards colleagues; shows insight in own functioning and is flexible and is focused on finding positive solutions.
• Attend and actively participate in scheduled staff meetings and trainings.

Với Mức Lương 1,800 - 2,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Smartkids International Child Care Centres Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Smartkids International Child Care Centres

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Smartkids International Child Care Centres

Smartkids International Child Care Centres

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 15 Tran Ngọc Diện, Thao Dien ward, Dist 2

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-digital-marketing-thu-nhap-1-800-2-000-thang-tai-ho-chi-minh-job289556
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Tuyển Digital Marketing SUNNEXUS CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu
SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Hạn nộp: 16/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Digital Marketing VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Digital Marketing DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Hạn nộp: 06/07/2026
Hà Nội Còn 280 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Tuyển Digital Marketing Tam Son Yachting Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 7 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 4 - 7 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ Y TẾ NHẬT VIỆT
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ Y TẾ NHẬT VIỆT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ Y TẾ NHẬT VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KIM HÀ VIỆT. Pro Company
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH KIM HÀ VIỆT. Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH KIM HÀ VIỆT. Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẢO TÍN MẠNH HẢI Pro Company
Tuyển Quản lý Cửa hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẢO TÍN MẠNH HẢI Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẢO TÍN MẠNH HẢI Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 32 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CHẾ TẠO BƠM TS
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CHẾ TẠO BƠM TS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CHẾ TẠO BƠM TS
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI - CHI NHÁNH NAM SÀI GÒN
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI - CHI NHÁNH NAM SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 50 Triệu
NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI - CHI NHÁNH NAM SÀI GÒN
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN VIỆT NAM THƯƠNG TÍN Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN VIỆT NAM THƯƠNG TÍN Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 23 - 43 Triệu
NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN VIỆT NAM THƯƠNG TÍN Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 25/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Long An Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 23 - 43 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Cần Thơ Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Tuyển Software Engineer Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 35 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Tuyển Digital Marketing SUNNEXUS CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu
SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Hạn nộp: 16/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Digital Marketing VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Digital Marketing DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Hạn nộp: 06/07/2026
Hà Nội Còn 280 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Tuyển Digital Marketing Tam Son Yachting Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 7 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 4 - 7 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty Cổ phần RobotNext làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ phần RobotNext
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Nước Giải Khát Cà Phê Lekofe làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Nước Giải Khát Cà Phê Lekofe
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Chin Media làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 4 - 5 Triệu Chin Media
4 - 4.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty Tnhh Thương Mại Quyên Beauty làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Tnhh Thương Mại Quyên Beauty
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN HOÀNG QUÂN LAND làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 22 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN HOÀNG QUÂN LAND
13 - 22 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH HOÀI ANH PLUS BEAUTY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH HOÀI ANH PLUS BEAUTY
20 - 35 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Inside Bridge VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Inside Bridge VN
8 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CTCP Empire Holding làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 20 Triệu CTCP Empire Holding
13 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAB
6 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH NHA KHOA I - DENT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH NHA KHOA I - DENT
18 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Việt Á Land làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Việt Á Land
8 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH Dược Mỹ Phẩm H.Derma làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Dược Mỹ Phẩm H.Derma
12 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
20 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Long Biên làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Long Biên
20 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Xây Dựng Công Nghiệp Bingfeng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Xây Dựng Công Nghiệp Bingfeng
10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Wikifx làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 17 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Wikifx
10 - 17 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI SONG ĐẠI LONG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 8 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI SONG ĐẠI LONG
7 - 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty CP Đầu Tư BĐS Phúc Thịnh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty CP Đầu Tư BĐS Phúc Thịnh
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CP SÀN GIAO DỊCH BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN DELTA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CP SÀN GIAO DỊCH BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN DELTA
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu JobsGO Recruit
20 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu JobsGO Recruit
9 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐÀO TẠO DƯƠNG GIA PHÁT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐÀO TẠO DƯƠNG GIA PHÁT
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Sen Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 3 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Sen Group
Trên 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH Dịch vụ Tư vấn Anpha làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu Công ty TNHH Dịch vụ Tư vấn Anpha
10 - 13 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần JobsGO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần JobsGO
10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH Bất Động Sản Nam Thiên làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 50 Triệu Công ty TNHH Bất Động Sản Nam Thiên
20 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Vận Chuyển Vùng Vịnh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Vận Chuyển Vùng Vịnh
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty cổ phần Phát triển Golden Smile làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần Phát triển Golden Smile
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CTY TNHH PEW SOLUTIONS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CTY TNHH PEW SOLUTIONS
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty Cổ phần RobotNext làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ phần RobotNext
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm