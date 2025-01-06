Tuyển Digital Marketing Smartkids International Child Care Centres làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,800 - 2,000 USD

The group leader is responsible for the delivery of the curriculum and age appropriate development of the children of her group. She will develop plan and implement the activities that contribute to the social, emotional, cognitive and physical development of young children. The Group leader:

• Coordinates with team members to provide a safe, organized, and positive learning environment in which children will be stimulated to play, explore, socialize and learn;

• Is well aware of the developmental stages of the children, observes children and reports about their well-being to the location manager and informs the parent about the child’s development;

• Guides and take care of the children (as individuals and as a group) in her group;

• Maintains regular communication with parents; updates them on a daily basis about the development of the child and conduct parent meetings;

• Supervise, coaches and mentors assistant teachers, guides them in their work and attitude in the group and informs location manager about progress/ challenges.

• Is responsible for good teamwork; gives feedback and stimulates colleagues; is friendly and respectful towards colleagues; shows insight in own functioning and is flexible and is focused on finding positive solutions.

• Attend and actively participate in scheduled staff meetings and trainings.