Tuyển Digital Marketing GOT IT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 18 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại GOT IT
- Hồ Chí Minh: 102 Nguyễn Đình Chính, Phường 15, Quận Phú Nhuận, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 13 - 18 Triệu
Internal Activities:
• Brainstorm, plan, and execute internal events including but not limited to internal activities, holidays, happy hour, company trips/team building, etc.
• Develop and implement a comprehensive internal communication plan on monthly, quarterly, and yearly basis.
• Collect and analyze data through surveys to evaluate the effectiveness of internal communication initiatives.
Employer Branding:
• Create and distribute engaging content for social media such as LinkedIn and Company blogs.
• Corporate with Talent Acquisition Team to design and executive campaigns, minigames, and other events aimed at enhancing employer branding and attracting talents.
Others:
• Other tasks as assigned by the Line Manager
Với Mức Lương 13 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại GOT IT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại GOT IT
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
