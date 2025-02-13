Tuyển Digital Marketing GOT IT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 18 Triệu

Internal Activities:

• Brainstorm, plan, and execute internal events including but not limited to internal activities, holidays, happy hour, company trips/team building, etc.

• Develop and implement a comprehensive internal communication plan on monthly, quarterly, and yearly basis.

• Collect and analyze data through surveys to evaluate the effectiveness of internal communication initiatives.

Employer Branding:

• Create and distribute engaging content for social media such as LinkedIn and Company blogs.

• Corporate with Talent Acquisition Team to design and executive campaigns, minigames, and other events aimed at enhancing employer branding and attracting talents.

Others:

• Other tasks as assigned by the Line Manager