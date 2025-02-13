Tuyển Digital Marketing GOT IT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 18 Triệu

Tuyển Digital Marketing GOT IT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 18 Triệu

GOT IT
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/03/2025
GOT IT

Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại GOT IT

Mức lương
13 - 18 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 102 Nguyễn Đình Chính, Phường 15, Quận Phú Nhuận, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 13 - 18 Triệu

Internal Activities:
• Brainstorm, plan, and execute internal events including but not limited to internal activities, holidays, happy hour, company trips/team building, etc.
• Develop and implement a comprehensive internal communication plan on monthly, quarterly, and yearly basis.
• Collect and analyze data through surveys to evaluate the effectiveness of internal communication initiatives.
Employer Branding:
• Create and distribute engaging content for social media such as LinkedIn and Company blogs.
• Corporate with Talent Acquisition Team to design and executive campaigns, minigames, and other events aimed at enhancing employer branding and attracting talents.
Others:
• Other tasks as assigned by the Line Manager

Với Mức Lương 13 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• At least 2+ years of experience in internal communication/engagement field.

Tại GOT IT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại GOT IT

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

GOT IT

GOT IT

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 9-11 Nguyễn Văn Thủ, P. Đa Kao, Quận 1, TP. Hồ Chí Minh

