Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH A G STEEL MANUFACTURE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH A G STEEL MANUFACTURE
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tan Cang Street, Binh Thanh District, Ho Chi Minh City
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 20 - 25 Triệu
Key Responsibilities:
• Leverage solid experience in a Google agency environment to enhance digital marketing strategies.
• Spearhead the digital marketing strategy across platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter), YouTube, and Pinterest.
• Manage and optimize campaigns through Google Ads and Facebook Ads Manager to enhance brand visibility and user engagement.
• Utilize Google Analytics and Looker Studio to analyze performance metrics and facilitate data-driven decision-making.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to develop integrated marketing campaigns that support organizational objectives.
• Oversee the content creation process to ensure brand consistency and deliver high-quality messaging.
• Stay updated on industry trends and competitor activities to refine marketing strategies.
• Cultivate and maintain relationships with external agencies and partners to strengthen marketing initiatives.
Với Mức Lương 20 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH A G STEEL MANUFACTURE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH A G STEEL MANUFACTURE
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
