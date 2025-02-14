Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH A G STEEL MANUFACTURE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu

Key Responsibilities:

• Leverage solid experience in a Google agency environment to enhance digital marketing strategies.

• Spearhead the digital marketing strategy across platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter), YouTube, and Pinterest.

• Manage and optimize campaigns through Google Ads and Facebook Ads Manager to enhance brand visibility and user engagement.

• Utilize Google Analytics and Looker Studio to analyze performance metrics and facilitate data-driven decision-making.

• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to develop integrated marketing campaigns that support organizational objectives.

• Oversee the content creation process to ensure brand consistency and deliver high-quality messaging.

• Stay updated on industry trends and competitor activities to refine marketing strategies.

• Cultivate and maintain relationships with external agencies and partners to strengthen marketing initiatives.