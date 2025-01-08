Tuyển Digital Marketing Fitness & Lifestyle Group (Flg) Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 400 - 460 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Fitness & Lifestyle Group (Flg) Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: TNL Plaza, 346 Ben Van Don, Ward 1, District 4, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 400 - 460 USD
A. 60% - Finding New Partners and Implementing Partnership Plans
1) Create and maintain a partnership pipeline by reaching out to new partners and establishing details focused on
generating qualified traffic and / or leads to our business.
2) Work with cross-functional teams to enable deals negotiated and expand partnerships to its full potential.
3) Work with Operations and Sales teams to ensure the correct implementation of the partnerships and
troubleshooting any issues hindering the long term success of the partnerships established.
4) Lead the process of gathering leads through activation / events and work to consolidate the database of all
leads generated. Maintain the database of leads by ensuring data consistency.
5) Closely cooperate with team BI to keep track of guest return. Submit Guest return report monthly
6) Plan and organizing events & workshops to generate target leads
B. 20% - Growing existing partnerships and creating cross promotions
1) Analyze performance data and find top performing partnerships to develop further.
2) Work with partners to find opportunities for cross promotion and / or negotiating barter deals.
3) Working with communication & design teams to ensure the correct communication and amplification of the
Với Mức Lương 400 - 460 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Fitness & Lifestyle Group (Flg) Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Fitness & Lifestyle Group (Flg) Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
