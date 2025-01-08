Tuyển Digital Marketing Fitness & Lifestyle Group (Flg) Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 400 - 460 USD

A. 60% - Finding New Partners and Implementing Partnership Plans

1) Create and maintain a partnership pipeline by reaching out to new partners and establishing details focused on

generating qualified traffic and / or leads to our business.

2) Work with cross-functional teams to enable deals negotiated and expand partnerships to its full potential.

3) Work with Operations and Sales teams to ensure the correct implementation of the partnerships and

troubleshooting any issues hindering the long term success of the partnerships established.

4) Lead the process of gathering leads through activation / events and work to consolidate the database of all

leads generated. Maintain the database of leads by ensuring data consistency.

5) Closely cooperate with team BI to keep track of guest return. Submit Guest return report monthly

6) Plan and organizing events & workshops to generate target leads

B. 20% - Growing existing partnerships and creating cross promotions

1) Analyze performance data and find top performing partnerships to develop further.

2) Work with partners to find opportunities for cross promotion and / or negotiating barter deals.

3) Working with communication & design teams to ensure the correct communication and amplification of the