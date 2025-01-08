Tuyển Digital Marketing Fitness & Lifestyle Group (Flg) Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 400 - 460 USD

Tuyển Digital Marketing Fitness & Lifestyle Group (Flg) Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 400 - 460 USD

Fitness & Lifestyle Group (Flg) Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/02/2025
Fitness & Lifestyle Group (Flg) Vietnam

Digital Marketing

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Fitness & Lifestyle Group (Flg) Vietnam

Mức lương
400 - 460 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: TNL Plaza, 346 Ben Van Don, Ward 1, District 4, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 400 - 460 USD

A. 60% - Finding New Partners and Implementing Partnership Plans
1) Create and maintain a partnership pipeline by reaching out to new partners and establishing details focused on
generating qualified traffic and / or leads to our business.
2) Work with cross-functional teams to enable deals negotiated and expand partnerships to its full potential.
3) Work with Operations and Sales teams to ensure the correct implementation of the partnerships and
troubleshooting any issues hindering the long term success of the partnerships established.
4) Lead the process of gathering leads through activation / events and work to consolidate the database of all
leads generated. Maintain the database of leads by ensuring data consistency.
5) Closely cooperate with team BI to keep track of guest return. Submit Guest return report monthly
6) Plan and organizing events & workshops to generate target leads
B. 20% - Growing existing partnerships and creating cross promotions
1) Analyze performance data and find top performing partnerships to develop further.
2) Work with partners to find opportunities for cross promotion and / or negotiating barter deals.
3) Working with communication & design teams to ensure the correct communication and amplification of the

Với Mức Lương 400 - 460 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Fitness & Lifestyle Group (Flg) Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Fitness & Lifestyle Group (Flg) Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Fitness & Lifestyle Group (Flg) Vietnam

Fitness & Lifestyle Group (Flg) Vietnam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Gold View building, 346 Ben Van Don, Ward 1, District 4, HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-digital-marketing-thu-nhap-400-460-thang-tai-ho-chi-minh-job305587
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Tuyển Digital Marketing SUNNEXUS CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu
SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Hạn nộp: 16/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Digital Marketing VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Digital Marketing DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Hạn nộp: 06/07/2026
Hà Nội Còn 282 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Tuyển Digital Marketing Tam Son Yachting Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 7 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 4 - 7 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Cần Thơ Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Tuyển Software Engineer Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 35 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Tuyển Digital Marketing SUNNEXUS CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu
SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Hạn nộp: 16/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Digital Marketing VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Digital Marketing DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Hạn nộp: 06/07/2026
Hà Nội Còn 282 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Tuyển Digital Marketing Tam Son Yachting Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 7 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 4 - 7 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Digital Marketing Mapletree Vietnam Management CONSULTANCY CO., LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Mapletree Vietnam Management CONSULTANCY CO., LTD
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Greenfeed Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2,000 - 2,500 USD Công Ty Cổ Phần Greenfeed Việt Nam
2,000 - 2,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Liberty làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Liberty
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn BT Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn BT Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB
12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing El Gaucho Argentinian Steakhouse làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu El Gaucho Argentinian Steakhouse
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Obetech Pacific Sdn Bhd Ho Chi Minh Rep Office Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD Obetech Pacific Sdn Bhd Ho Chi Minh Rep Office Vietnam
500 - 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI - DỊCH VỤ DU LỊCH NGÔI SAO VIỆT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI - DỊCH VỤ DU LỊCH NGÔI SAO VIỆT
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Fonos làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Fonos
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN MAILISA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN MAILISA
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU NGUYỄN DUY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU NGUYỄN DUY
2 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ HOÀNG PHÚC QUỐC TẾ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 22 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ HOÀNG PHÚC QUỐC TẾ
20 - 22 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Viet Thai International Careers - VTI Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Viet Thai International Careers - VTI Group
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing The American School (TAS) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu The American School (TAS)
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Asia Clean Capital Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Asia Clean Capital Vietnam Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Westcoast International Healthcare Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Westcoast International Healthcare Group
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Du Lịch Trần Việt (Transviet) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Du Lịch Trần Việt (Transviet)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing DROPPII làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 1,200 USD DROPPII
1,000 - 1,200 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Olympus Medical Systems Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Olympus Medical Systems Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH Charter Link Logictics Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Charter Link Logictics Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 1,500 USD Navigos Search
Tới 1,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH Fujiwa Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu Công ty TNHH Fujiwa Việt Nam
18 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất Thương Mại Bao Bì Thành Tâm làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất Thương Mại Bao Bì Thành Tâm
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Tiêu Điểm Mới làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Tiêu Điểm Mới
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Kinderworld International Group (Singapore International School) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 500 USD Kinderworld International Group (Singapore International School)
Trên 500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Exim & Mfr Enterprise (Vietnam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Exim & Mfr Enterprise (Vietnam)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Olam Global Agri Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Olam Global Agri Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Em Biết Đọc làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Em Biết Đọc
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư B&T làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư B&T
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Thế Giới Điện Giải làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 10 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Thế Giới Điện Giải
Tới 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm