Tuyển Digital Marketing Daewoo E&C VINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD

Daewoo E&C VINA
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/02/2025
Daewoo E&C VINA

Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Daewoo E&C VINA

Mức lương
500 - 1,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: STARLAKE Gallery

- Khu đô thị Tây Hồ Tây, Khu đô thị Tây Hồ Tây, Xuân Tảo, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,000 USD

1. Talent Acquisition – 70%
• Develop the recruitment channels and recruitment strategies to attract qualified candidates, particularly in the construction and real estate sectors.
• Source candidates through various channels, including headhunting services, job boards, social media, and networking events.
• Screen resumes and applications to identify potential candidates.
• Conduct preliminary interviews and assessments to evaluate candidate suitability.
• Coordinate and schedule interviews with hiring managers.
• Plan and carry out events for hiring new employees if required.
• Maintain and update the applicant tracking system and recruitment databases.
• Contribute to the enhancement of recruitment processes and candidate experiences.
• Prepare recruitment reports and metrics as needed.
• Report on trends and prospects for the recruitment market.
2. Training & Development – 30%
• Perform the necessary survey to identify the training needs among employees, and propose suitable training plan.
• Manage the records of training activity, training result, and training expense, etc.
• Manage the Technical Qualifications and Certification.

Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Daewoo E&C VINA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Daewoo E&C VINA

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Daewoo E&C VINA

Daewoo E&C VINA

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: H3-CCV1 Building, Starlake New town, Xuan Tao Ward, Bac Tu Liem District, Hanoi City, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

