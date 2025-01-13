Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE
- Hà Nội: Floor 1, T26 Building, Times City, 458 Minh Khai, Hai Ba Trung District, Hanoi
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
-Research the entire cost management process and design/adjust the cost governance framework to align with changes in the strategic plan.
-Guide stakeholders and ensure the process is implemented correctly.
-Manage the effective use of costs to achieve business objectives, from cost planning to analyzing the actual cost efficiency.
-Provide guidance in preparing the annual operating cost plan and prepare monthly cost tracking reports for the company to analyze operational costs and provide insights and recommendations to Head to reallocate resources and optimize costs.
-Coordinate with key units to analyze cost efficiency and propose reallocating resources from ineffective costs to effective ones.
-Responsible for in-depth topics on cost management, including analyzing the current situation, planning, and implementing the topics.
-Design and propose financial management reports from the group’s perspective.
-Monitor the progress of the overall planning process and monthly reports.
-Coordinate with units to standardize input data and reporting systems for group management reports.
-Prepare group-level operational efficiency management reports as required.
-Propose solutions/approaches to optimize operational efficiency (if applicable).
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI