Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

-Research the entire cost management process and design/adjust the cost governance framework to align with changes in the strategic plan.

-Guide stakeholders and ensure the process is implemented correctly.

-Manage the effective use of costs to achieve business objectives, from cost planning to analyzing the actual cost efficiency.

-Provide guidance in preparing the annual operating cost plan and prepare monthly cost tracking reports for the company to analyze operational costs and provide insights and recommendations to Head to reallocate resources and optimize costs.

-Coordinate with key units to analyze cost efficiency and propose reallocating resources from ineffective costs to effective ones.

-Responsible for in-depth topics on cost management, including analyzing the current situation, planning, and implementing the topics.

-Design and propose financial management reports from the group’s perspective.

-Monitor the progress of the overall planning process and monthly reports.

-Coordinate with units to standardize input data and reporting systems for group management reports.

-Prepare group-level operational efficiency management reports as required.

-Propose solutions/approaches to optimize operational efficiency (if applicable).