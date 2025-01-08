Tuyển Digital Marketing Olympus Medical Systems Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Olympus Medical Systems Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Company: Olympus Medical Systems Vietnam
Hanoi office: V-tower, 649 Kim Ma, Ba Dinh, Ha Noi
OLYMPUS MEDICAL SYSTEMS VIETNAM CO., LTD is a subsidiary of OLYMPUS CORPORATION, one of the Japanese leading manufacturers for medical field. Along with our business expansion in Vietnam, we are looking for suitable, qualified candidates for the following positions at our offices in Hanoi.
A. Job Description
- Handle and take follow-up actions for all complaints from customers about the products’ quality until the closure.
- Ensure the safety for users and patients, compliance with local regulation for traceability and post market surveillance, and the process and procedure followed by the directions from Olympus Global.
- Take the proper actions of remedial measures for affected products, including repairing, recalling or replacing the products.
- Coordinate to update Accurately and clearly communicate bounding criteria, ship hold requests, ship hold releases and/or any relevant information.
- Create SOPs for QMS. QMS includes SOPs for Complaint Handling procedure / Adverse Event reporting / Training / FCA / Documents Control / Management review / CAPA / Quality Policy / Internal Audit.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Olympus Medical Systems Vietnam Co., Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Olympus Medical Systems Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
