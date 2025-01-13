Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH MTV DAT BIKE VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH MTV DAT BIKE VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH MTV DAT BIKE VIETNAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/02/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH MTV DAT BIKE VIETNAM

Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MTV DAT BIKE VIETNAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Dat Bike factory , No.1 CN10, Tan Binh, Tay Thanh, Tan Phu District, Ho Chi Minh City

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

*About Dat Bike:
Dat Bike is a technology startup whose mission is to drive mass adoption of green transportation. We make the most compelling and dependable electric bikes so that customers can just switch without making any compromises. To do this, we welcome the brightest people to join our journey.
*About The Job:
The Digital Marketing Manager will oversee the planning, management, execution & optimization of all digital marketing initiatives to build the Dat Bike brand, engage customers, and drive growth. This role requires a strategic and analytical marketer with hands-on expertise in digital tools and campaign management.
* Responsibilities:
1. Digital Strategy & Campaign Management
• Develop and execute a comprehensive digital marketing strategy aligned with Dat Bike's brand goals and business objectives.
• Plan, execute, and optimize campaigns across key channels, including:
- Email marketing
- Social media platforms

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MTV DAT BIKE VIETNAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MTV DAT BIKE VIETNAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH MTV DAT BIKE VIETNAM

CÔNG TY TNHH MTV DAT BIKE VIETNAM

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 85 Cao Bá Quát, Phường An Hải Tây

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

