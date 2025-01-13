Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH MTV DAT BIKE VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

*About Dat Bike:

Dat Bike is a technology startup whose mission is to drive mass adoption of green transportation. We make the most compelling and dependable electric bikes so that customers can just switch without making any compromises. To do this, we welcome the brightest people to join our journey.

*About The Job:

The Digital Marketing Manager will oversee the planning, management, execution & optimization of all digital marketing initiatives to build the Dat Bike brand, engage customers, and drive growth. This role requires a strategic and analytical marketer with hands-on expertise in digital tools and campaign management.

* Responsibilities:

1. Digital Strategy & Campaign Management

• Develop and execute a comprehensive digital marketing strategy aligned with Dat Bike's brand goals and business objectives.

• Plan, execute, and optimize campaigns across key channels, including:

- Email marketing

- Social media platforms