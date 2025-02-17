Tuyển Digital Marketing MOTUL VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. New business | categories development in Vietnam

Explore the new business opportunities in Vietnam to align with Global and Regional strategies.

• Study strategies of Global and Regional. Explore the opportunities in VN market

• Run necessary research, or studies to analyse the market needs

• Form project, develop business case, run pilot of new business to test the market.

• Formalise the business | operation pattern before handing over to sales operation.

2. Business Excellence

• Review and upgrade the Sale Operation (mainly B2C = Automotive Lubricant) including (but not limited): Organisation structure, RTM, Sales KPIs, Resources and Efficiency, Processes, tool DMS and forecasting, sales capabilities

• Applying automation tools or AI where possible to improve speed, resources and accuracy

• Study Market and business acumen, available resources

• Work closely with other partners (Marketing, Finance…) to address the existing issues and corporate for the improvement plan

• Conduct the assessment of the operation model, KPIs, Financial performance, activities and outcomes, processes, tools …

• Study existing Route To Market and proposed improved one