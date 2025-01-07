Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Nước Giải Khát Rooster làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

About Us:

Welcome to Wildside, a brand under Rooster Beverages! We’re not just a beverage company—we're a movement, shaking up the industry with our innovative and authentic vodka & soda-based drinks. Our mission? To create experiences that are as real and refreshing as our flavors. If you're passionate about creativity and originality, you’ll fit right in with our vibrant team.

Job Summary:

We are seeking a motivated and detail-oriented Production & Sourcing Executive to support the end-to-end production of custom-made brand products (e.g., t-shirts, hats, canvas bags, and keychains) and assist in sourcing high-quality suppliers for beverage ingredients & materials. This role is a good fit for someone with at least one year of experience in procurement, production coordination, or a related field. The ideal candidate will be organized, proactive, and eager to contribute to a dynamic team.

Production & Sourcing Executive

Key Responsibilities:

Supplier Sourcing

- Identify and evaluate suppliers for both product manufacturing and beverage ingredients.

- Negotiate pricing, terms, and contracts with suppliers to secure the best value.