Tuyển Digital Marketing Roedl & Partner Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Rödl & Partner is one of the leading German professional service firms specialized in Accounting/Auditing, Tax and Legal Advice. We are present with 110 own offices in around 50 countries, covering all major business centers in Europe, Asia and America.

Rödl & Partner

Since 1994, Rödl & Partner has built a branch network across the Asia-Pacific region, including offices and cooperation partners in China, India, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam.

In Vietnam, Rödl & Partner operates through its offices in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi City. As the first German Law firm in Vietnam, our offices serves our clients with legal advice on investment related issues including corporate and tax law as well as accounting services. Rödl & Partner offers its advice in German, English and Vietnamese. We are permanently extending our business as a one stop shop for our clients.

Rödl & Partner provides an attractive salary, a welcoming international work environment, and benefits that surpass those offered by other firms.

Comprehensive Employee Benefits: