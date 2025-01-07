Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH CJ Foods Việt Nam/ CJ Foods Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Công ty TNHH CJ Foods Việt Nam/ CJ Foods Vietnam Company Limited
- Hồ Chí Minh: CJ Building
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
A. Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A) (50%)
• Analyze revenue, costs, profits, and key financial metrics, risks and opportunities, providing actionable insights for business decisions.
• Build and maintain financial models to support forecasting and decision-making processes.
B. Commercial and Expense Management (30%)
• Lead the consolidation of commercial, COGS, and SG&A expenses for actual P&L and forecasting (twice per month), including trend analysis versus actuals and forecast.
• Coordinate with relevant departments and management, headquarters to ensure decisions are informed and aligned with business goals.
C. Financial Project Management (10%)
• Participate in major financial projects and collaborate with departments to optimize costs and improve financial performance.
D. Market and Corporate Strategy Advisory (10%)
• Stay informed about market conditions, particularly for Vietnamese consumers and regional trends.
• Provide financial insights to top management to support strategic decision-making with in-depth analysis of P&L lines and key business KPIs.
• Suggest financial solutions to optimize profitability and ensure sustainable company growth.
• Ensure financial activities are in accordance with the overall corporate strategy.
