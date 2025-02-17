Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Chế Biến Louis Dreyfus Company Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

FX Management

- Perform daily internal FX hedging, monitor FX exposure and generate FX exposure reports.

- Manage of back-office confirmation and settlement activities for FX transactions.

- Perform reconciliation of FX exposure report and accounting records.

- Coordinating with relevant departments for FX and related activities.

Cash Management

- Initiate/certify payments and monitoring of cash receipts on a daily basis

- Perform short-term cash flow forecasts and related variance analysis to optimize data accuracy and liquidity efficiency

- Manage intercompany funding and loans via internal and/or external funding sources.

- Manage and provide supporting document for local loans as per bank’s requirement.

- Proactively monitor cash management processes, identify non-standard activities, exceptions or non-compliance to banking and treasury policies, and escalating the situations to management.

- Evaluate, develop and implement cash management systems to optimize efficiencies.

- Make monthly cash flow forecast report.

Banking Facilities Management