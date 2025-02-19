Tuyển Digital Marketing Jet Technologies Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Jet Technologies Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 19/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/03/2025
Jet Technologies Vietnam

Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Jet Technologies Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 99 Đường Cộng Hòa, Phường 4, Quận Tân Bình, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Objective:
• Market survey, develop, and expand the market for coffee packaging, yogurt lidding, aseptic bag, etc. to drive revenue growth, and establish long-term customer relationships.
Key Responsibilities:
• Customer Acquisition: Identify and develop new potential customers in the coffee packaging, dairy market.
• Business Strategy: Develop business strategies and plans to expand market for packaging division.
• Customer Relationship Management: Develop relationships with new customers, providing solutions to optimize product use and resolve issues.
• Market Analysis: Identify market trends, customer needs, and competitor activities to propose efficient solutions.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Marketing, Economics, or related fields.
• 5- years of business development experience, preferably in packaging, coffee industries.
• Strong communication, negotiation, and relationship-building skills.
• Ability to analyse market trends and customer needs.

Tại Jet Technologies Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Jet Technologies Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Jet Technologies Vietnam

Jet Technologies Vietnam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 99 Cong Hoa St., Ward 4, Tan Binh Dist., HCMC, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

