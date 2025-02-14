Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Triển Lãm SES Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Triển Lãm SES Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh: HA PHAN BUILDING, DISTRICT 1, HCM CITY
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
DEPARTMENT: Sales
JOB TYPE: Full-time
Informa Markets is looking for a Senior Sales Executive to increase the number of sales made to existing customers as well as first-time clients. This position is to strengthen relationships with customers and turning customers into champions for the brand.
MAIN DUTIES/RESPONSIBILITIES:
1. Manage domestic sales activities in Vietnam to meet regional and project target.
2. Identifying clients’ needs & maintaining the relationship (mostly with senior position) & in order to increasing revenue with existing clients
3. Closely following up and dealing with day-to-day clients’ requirement.
4. Market research and develop relationship with potential clients in order to expand the customer network and company’s market share in local industry.
5. Building up the customer database in Salesforce
6. Coordinate with other departments to follow the task schedule and ensure the project timeline.
7. Closely coordinate with international offices in managing exhibitions
8. Monitor after-sales services
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Triển Lãm SES Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Triển Lãm SES Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
