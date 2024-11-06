Tuyển Nhân sự/Hành chính/Pháp chế Công ty cổ phần Synodus làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu

Công ty cổ phần Synodus
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/12/2024
Công ty cổ phần Synodus

Nhân sự/Hành chính/Pháp chế

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân sự/Hành chính/Pháp chế Tại Công ty cổ phần Synodus

Mức lương
15 - 25 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 15th Floor CIC Tower, 2/219 Trung Kinh, Yen Hoa Ward, Cau Giay District, HN, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân sự/Hành chính/Pháp chế Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu

What You’ll Do:
Create Positive Employee Experience:
Design fun and meaningful activities that keep our team motivated and feeling connected.
Actively collect and understand our employees’ feedback, and work with HR to make positive changes.
Build Employer Brand:
Help us stand out on social media platforms like LinkedIn, Facebook, and TikTok to attract new talents.
Bring our story to life so target candidates see why we’re an awesome partner to work with.
Promote Our Culture:
Lead activities that support our values, celebrate diversity, and build an inclusive, welcoming culture.
Plan and support programs that help everyone feel respected, appreciated, and inspired.
Communicate and Create Content:
Plan and share important company news throughout the year.
Come up with creative ideas for major events, write articles, and create engaging photos and videos for company events.
Make sure everyone stays updated and excited about what’s happening at Synodus.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Background: You have a degree in a field like Marketing, HR, Psychology, or Communications.
Background:
Experience: You’ve worked at least 2 years in internal communication, employee experience, or employer branding.
Experience:
Skills:
You’re a proactive, articulate communicator with positive energy that inspire others.
You have strong problem-solving skills with a natural ability to ask questions and handle situations gracefully.
You have sympathetic and service-oriented mindset.
You can write well, take great photos, and even shoot and edit videos.
You’re full of creative ideas and have an eye for design (experience with a designer is a plus).
You’re a natural team player who can juggle tasks under pressure.
Your English is solid, so you’re comfortable speaking and writing in a multicultural environment.

Tại Công ty cổ phần Synodus Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

What You’ll Love: Here, you’ll get to make a real impact on people’s lives at work, build amazing connections, and help us share our story with the world. If you’re driven by purpose, excited by challenges, and eager to inspire others—let’s talk!
What You’ll Love:
Attractive salary and package, max 25M gross
Working time: 8:00-17:30 (off 1.5h from 12h to 13h30 for lunch) from Monday to Friday
Flat structure
Self-management is appreciated
Psychological safety; Your ideas are always welcomed
Friendly, innovative, and supportive environment
Free dress code – Your choice to be confident and comfortable
13th month salary, annual heath-check, social insurance under Vietnamese Labor Law, monthly teambuilding
Health Insurance package.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty cổ phần Synodus

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty cổ phần Synodus

Công ty cổ phần Synodus

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 265 Câu Giấy

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

