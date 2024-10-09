Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH SPS VIETNAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 20 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Dưới 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Miền Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu

Objectives of position:

We look for a technology specialist to join our engineering section (level 3) in Global Digital Workplace Services Team. The person at this position will lead and execute major changes for our Collaboration and Productivity solutions primarily build on Microsoft 365 service, such as Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business, Teams, governance of Power Platform solutions.

Essential functions:

Designing, implementing and optimizing our Microsoft 365 components, primarily: Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business, Teams, Power Platform and Azure Active Directory Work and Administer ManageEngine Service Desk Plus Whenever required work with other Digital Workplace services/products Accountability of security posture of above listed components and other that are part of M365 Deliver Standard Operating Procedures and contribute to building knowledge base Following IT Service Management principle

Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least one year of experience administration working with cloud configuration management tools like Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, Teams and Azure Active Directory Scripting experience in PowerShell, MS Graph Support AI based initiatives in Digital Workplace Automate Service Desk work in the area of Collaboration & Productivity, maximizing productivity. Accuracy and attention to detail, with good prioritizing skills Ability to work unsupervised using own initiative Excellent communication skills, with a customer-oriented approach, languages: fluent English.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SPS VIETNAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

What are you waiting for? Join our international team today!

SPS is a leading technology-driven business transformation company. With our innovative Enterprise Workplace Solutions, we empower organizations to adopt hybrid work concepts to enhance productivity and flexibility. Our Technology Business Solutions bring together cutting-edge technology, deep vertical process expertise, and a diverse global workforce to support clients in their digital transformation journey and efficiently tackle their most complex challenges. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, SPS operates in more than 20 countries and focuses on clients in banking, insurance and health. SPS has more than 8,500 employees and is recognized with a world-class NPS by its global client base. We act with precision, connect people to the right information, and turn data into insights for better outcomes

1. Great Benefits:

- Competitive and performance-oriented remuneration system

- On-going training and development plan

- Promotion & bonus opportunities

- Private medical care for you and your family,

- Professional and challenging working environment.

2. Advance your career:

- We provide you with support to sharpen your skills and knowledge for further steps in your career path

- Opportunities to learn and grow through different types of training: Talent Development program, Succession planning as well as promotions or transfers.

3. Break your limits:

The innovation is a key value of SPS Vietnam. Joining our team, you are encouraged to think out of the box, cross your boundaries and improve yourself in our continuous improvement process during daily business operation.

4. Go Global:

The moment you join SPS Vietnam is the moment you take the chance to extend your horizon. You will work, cooperate and exchange your creative ideas with 7,500 employees of SPS. Our customers, which are 20% of Fortune 100, are located from around the world.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SPS VIETNAM

