Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH SPS VIETNAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH SPS VIETNAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 09/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/11/2024
IT phần mềm

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT phần mềm Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SPS VIETNAM

Mức lương
15 - 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Dưới 1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Miền Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu

Objectives of position:
We look for a technology specialist to join our engineering section (level 3) in Global Digital Workplace Services Team. The person at this position will lead and execute major changes for our Collaboration and Productivity solutions primarily build on Microsoft 365 service, such as Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business, Teams, governance of Power Platform solutions.
Essential functions:
Designing, implementing and optimizing our Microsoft 365 components, primarily: Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business, Teams, Power Platform and Azure Active Directory Work and Administer ManageEngine Service Desk Plus Whenever required work with other Digital Workplace services/products Accountability of security posture of above listed components and other that are part of M365 Deliver Standard Operating Procedures and contribute to building knowledge base Following IT Service Management principle
Designing, implementing and optimizing our Microsoft 365 components, primarily: Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business, Teams, Power Platform and Azure Active Directory
Work and Administer ManageEngine Service Desk Plus
Whenever required work with other Digital Workplace services/products
Accountability of security posture of above listed components and other that are part of M365
Deliver Standard Operating Procedures and contribute to building knowledge base
Following IT Service Management principle

Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least one year of experience administration working with cloud configuration management tools like Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, Teams and Azure Active Directory Scripting experience in PowerShell, MS Graph Support AI based initiatives in Digital Workplace Automate Service Desk work in the area of Collaboration & Productivity, maximizing productivity. Accuracy and attention to detail, with good prioritizing skills Ability to work unsupervised using own initiative Excellent communication skills, with a customer-oriented approach, languages: fluent English.
At least one year of experience administration working with cloud configuration management tools like Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, Teams and Azure Active Directory
Scripting experience in PowerShell, MS Graph
Support AI based initiatives in Digital Workplace
Automate Service Desk work in the area of Collaboration & Productivity, maximizing productivity.
Accuracy and attention to detail, with good prioritizing skills
Ability to work unsupervised using own initiative
Excellent communication skills, with a customer-oriented approach, languages: fluent English.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SPS VIETNAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

What are you waiting for? Join our international team today!
SPS is a leading technology-driven business transformation company. With our innovative Enterprise Workplace Solutions, we empower organizations to adopt hybrid work concepts to enhance productivity and flexibility. Our Technology Business Solutions bring together cutting-edge technology, deep vertical process expertise, and a diverse global workforce to support clients in their digital transformation journey and efficiently tackle their most complex challenges. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, SPS operates in more than 20 countries and focuses on clients in banking, insurance and health. SPS has more than 8,500 employees and is recognized with a world-class NPS by its global client base. We act with precision, connect people to the right information, and turn data into insights for better outcomes
1. Great Benefits:
- Competitive and performance-oriented remuneration system
- On-going training and development plan
- Promotion & bonus opportunities
- Private medical care for you and your family,
- Professional and challenging working environment.
2. Advance your career:
- We provide you with support to sharpen your skills and knowledge for further steps in your career path
- Opportunities to learn and grow through different types of training: Talent Development program, Succession planning as well as promotions or transfers.
3. Break your limits:
The innovation is a key value of SPS Vietnam. Joining our team, you are encouraged to think out of the box, cross your boundaries and improve yourself in our continuous improvement process during daily business operation.
4. Go Global:
The moment you join SPS Vietnam is the moment you take the chance to extend your horizon. You will work, cooperate and exchange your creative ideas with 7,500 employees of SPS. Our customers, which are 20% of Fortune 100, are located from around the world.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SPS VIETNAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH SPS VIETNAM

CÔNG TY TNHH SPS VIETNAM

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà ICT, Công viên Phần Mềm Quang Trung, Quận 12, HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

