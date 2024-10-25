Tuyển Engineer thu nhập 15 - 20 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Đồng Nai

Tuyển Engineer thu nhập 15 - 20 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Đồng Nai

CÔNG TY TNHH NHỰA GOOD VIEW (VIỆT NAM)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 25/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 18/11/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH NHỰA GOOD VIEW (VIỆT NAM)

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH NHỰA GOOD VIEW (VIỆT NAM)

Mức lương
15 - 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đồng Nai: Nhà xưởng 05, đường số 01, KCN Giang Điền, Xã Giang Điền,, Trảng Bom

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu

- Defines and implement the site-specific Quality Plan, direction, and policies with the goal of protecting the business, reducing variation and waste, and growing the business.
- Ensures compliance with local Quality-related regulatory requirements...
- Defines applicable areas of focus, timelines, resource requirements, and business Partners/contractors/suppliers to drive implementation of the Quality Standards...
- Drives Quality issue resolution and continuous improvement.
- Captures key learning, best practices, potential issues / trends and opportunities for improvement and communicateglobally, divisionally and locally on a regular basis.
- Handle Customer Complaint and Non-conformance in Process .
- Manage and follow with QC team to handle Trial stage .

Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Understands the technical requirements of Quality.
- Develops and drives strategies to ensure conformance to Quality.
- Provides direction for improving quality-conscious behavior in factories and research facilities.
- Have knowledge about ISO 9001
- Ability to read 2D technical drawing
- Ability to use basic measuring devices: caliper, heightgauge, Video-Measurement System.
- Degree in quality, industrial, or mechanical engineering.
- 2+ years of experience in quality engineering, quality assurance, or a similar role.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH NHỰA GOOD VIEW (VIỆT NAM) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Competitive income (including 13th-month salary, performance bonuses, and other rewards as regulated).
- From 14 days Annual leave, 13th month salary
- Receiving training opportunities including many technical seminars and soft skill training courses
- Good opportunity for promotion through regular performance review system.
- Working in a safe, modern, civilized, and professional environment with numerous opportunities for personal development, and even take the lead.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH NHỰA GOOD VIEW (VIỆT NAM)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH NHỰA GOOD VIEW (VIỆT NAM)

CÔNG TY TNHH NHỰA GOOD VIEW (VIỆT NAM)

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Nhà xưởng 05, đường số 01, KCN Giang Điền, Xã Giang Điền, Huyện Trảng Bom, Tỉnh Đồng Nai, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

