Tuyển Engineer thu nhập 15 - 20 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Đồng Nai

Mức lương 15 - 20 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Đồng Nai: Nhà xưởng 05, đường số 01, KCN Giang Điền, Xã Giang Điền,, Trảng Bom

- Defines and implement the site-specific Quality Plan, direction, and policies with the goal of protecting the business, reducing variation and waste, and growing the business.

- Ensures compliance with local Quality-related regulatory requirements...

- Defines applicable areas of focus, timelines, resource requirements, and business Partners/contractors/suppliers to drive implementation of the Quality Standards...

- Drives Quality issue resolution and continuous improvement.

- Captures key learning, best practices, potential issues / trends and opportunities for improvement and communicateglobally, divisionally and locally on a regular basis.

- Handle Customer Complaint and Non-conformance in Process .

- Manage and follow with QC team to handle Trial stage .

- Understands the technical requirements of Quality.

- Develops and drives strategies to ensure conformance to Quality.

- Provides direction for improving quality-conscious behavior in factories and research facilities.

- Have knowledge about ISO 9001

- Ability to read 2D technical drawing

- Ability to use basic measuring devices: caliper, heightgauge, Video-Measurement System.

- Degree in quality, industrial, or mechanical engineering.

- 2+ years of experience in quality engineering, quality assurance, or a similar role.

- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

- Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

- Competitive income (including 13th-month salary, performance bonuses, and other rewards as regulated).

- From 14 days Annual leave, 13th month salary

- Receiving training opportunities including many technical seminars and soft skill training courses

- Good opportunity for promotion through regular performance review system.

- Working in a safe, modern, civilized, and professional environment with numerous opportunities for personal development, and even take the lead.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH NHỰA GOOD VIEW (VIỆT NAM)

