Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH BORDER Z VIETNAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Công nghệ Thông tin Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BORDER Z VIETNAM
- Hà Nội: Tầng 6, Tòa nhà CIC Tower, số 1 Nguyễn Thị Duệ, Phường Yên Hòa, Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ Thông tin Với Mức Lương 20 - 35 Triệu
JOB DESCRIPTION
Aggregation Batch Creation
Daily Active Users (DAU)
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
New users by period
Coins purchased
Bonuses distributed
Coins consumed
Bonuses consumed
Add views
Total playback time per story
Total playback time per episode
View count (total story viewing time / total episode time)
Favorites count
Rankings
Admin Dashboard (at minimum, Story Addition functionality)
Add new stories
Master data update functionality
Display aggregated data
Display purchase history
Display coin and bonus history
Static Page Creation
Notifications
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Landing Page
Campaign Page (if applicable)
Testing
Load testing (minimum 3 weeks required)
Integration testing
Security testing
Procedure Documentation
Release procedure documentation
Master data update procedure documentation
Story and episode addition procedure documentation
Với Mức Lương 20 - 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Minimum 2 years of experience in backend development for mobile apps
Experience in releasing to production
Experience in building user analytics systems for mobile apps
Experience in frontend web development
Candidate work in Hanoi
Preferred:
Experience in building Admin Dashboards
Experience/knowledge in load testing, security testing
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BORDER Z VIETNAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Ứng viên tự đóng thuê TNCN
Thời gian làm việc: T2 - T6, 8h/ ngày, ưu tiên làm được giờ hành chính
Làm trong 03 tháng: Từ Tháng 12 năm 2024 - hết Tháng 2 năm 2025
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BORDER Z VIETNAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
