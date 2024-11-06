Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH BORDER Z VIETNAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu

Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH BORDER Z VIETNAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH BORDER Z VIETNAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 04/12/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH BORDER Z VIETNAM

Công nghệ Thông tin

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Công nghệ Thông tin Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BORDER Z VIETNAM

Mức lương
20 - 35 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 6, Tòa nhà CIC Tower, số 1 Nguyễn Thị Duệ, Phường Yên Hòa, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ Thông tin Với Mức Lương 20 - 35 Triệu

JOB DESCRIPTION
Aggregation Batch Creation
Daily Active Users (DAU)
Monthly Active Users (MAU)
New users by period
Coins purchased
Bonuses distributed
Coins consumed
Bonuses consumed
Add views
Total playback time per story
Total playback time per episode
View count (total story viewing time / total episode time)
Favorites count
Rankings
Admin Dashboard (at minimum, Story Addition functionality)
Add new stories
Master data update functionality
Display aggregated data
Display purchase history
Display coin and bonus history
Static Page Creation
Notifications
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Landing Page
Campaign Page (if applicable)
Testing
Load testing (minimum 3 weeks required)
Integration testing
Security testing
Procedure Documentation
Release procedure documentation
Master data update procedure documentation
Story and episode addition procedure documentation

Với Mức Lương 20 - 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Minimum 2 years of experience in Backend programming & Database: MySQL
Minimum 2 years of experience in backend development for mobile apps
Experience in releasing to production
Experience in building user analytics systems for mobile apps
Experience in frontend web development
Candidate work in Hanoi
Preferred:
Experience in building Admin Dashboards
Experience/knowledge in load testing, security testing

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BORDER Z VIETNAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Range: up to 35M
Ứng viên tự đóng thuê TNCN
Thời gian làm việc: T2 - T6, 8h/ ngày, ưu tiên làm được giờ hành chính
Làm trong 03 tháng: Từ Tháng 12 năm 2024 - hết Tháng 2 năm 2025

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BORDER Z VIETNAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH BORDER Z VIETNAM

CÔNG TY TNHH BORDER Z VIETNAM

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Phòng 609, Tầng 6, Tòa nhà CIC Tower, số 2, ngõ 219 phố Trung Kính, Phường Yên Hoà, Quận Cầu Giấy, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

