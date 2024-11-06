Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH BORDER Z VIETNAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu

Mức lương 20 - 35 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 6, Tòa nhà CIC Tower, số 1 Nguyễn Thị Duệ, Phường Yên Hòa, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ Thông tin Với Mức Lương 20 - 35 Triệu

JOB DESCRIPTION

Aggregation Batch Creation

Daily Active Users (DAU)

Monthly Active Users (MAU)

New users by period

Coins purchased

Bonuses distributed

Coins consumed

Bonuses consumed

Add views

Total playback time per story

Total playback time per episode

View count (total story viewing time / total episode time)

Favorites count

Rankings

Admin Dashboard (at minimum, Story Addition functionality)

Add new stories

Master data update functionality

Display aggregated data

Display purchase history

Display coin and bonus history

Static Page Creation

Notifications

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

Landing Page

Campaign Page (if applicable)

Testing

Load testing (minimum 3 weeks required)

Integration testing

Security testing

Procedure Documentation

Release procedure documentation

Master data update procedure documentation

Story and episode addition procedure documentation

Với Mức Lương 20 - 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Minimum 2 years of experience in Backend programming & Database: MySQL

Minimum 2 years of experience in backend development for mobile apps

Experience in releasing to production

Experience in building user analytics systems for mobile apps

Experience in frontend web development

Candidate work in Hanoi

Preferred:

Experience in building Admin Dashboards

Experience/knowledge in load testing, security testing

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BORDER Z VIETNAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Range: up to 35M

Ứng viên tự đóng thuê TNCN

Thời gian làm việc: T2 - T6, 8h/ ngày, ưu tiên làm được giờ hành chính

Làm trong 03 tháng: Từ Tháng 12 năm 2024 - hết Tháng 2 năm 2025

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BORDER Z VIETNAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin