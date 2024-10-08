Tuyển Bưu chính Viễn thông Công ty TNHH ZTE HK (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Bưu chính Viễn thông Công ty TNHH ZTE HK (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH ZTE HK (Việt Nam)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/10/2024
Công ty TNHH ZTE HK (Việt Nam)

Bưu chính Viễn thông

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Bưu chính Viễn thông Tại Công ty TNHH ZTE HK (Việt Nam)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
5 năm
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 643 Phạm Văn Đồng, Tòa Leadvisors, Bắc Từ Liêm, Hà Nội, Bắc Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Bưu chính Viễn thông Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Responsible for on-site commissioning, operation and maintenance, network monitoring, CR submission, support equipment preliminary acceptance and final acceptance. Maintains online devices, including software upgrade, preventive maintenance, troubleshooting, customer technical exchanges, major problem upgrade, and network technical indicator analysis and report output. Holds weekly meetings with customers and provides technical training. Provides pre-sales departments with necessary technical support, including technical reviews. Completes other tasks arranged by the department.
Responsible for on-site commissioning, operation and maintenance, network monitoring, CR submission, support equipment preliminary acceptance and final acceptance.
Maintains online devices, including software upgrade, preventive maintenance, troubleshooting, customer technical exchanges, major problem upgrade, and network technical indicator analysis and report output.
Holds weekly meetings with customers and provides technical training.
Provides pre-sales departments with necessary technical support, including technical reviews.
Completes other tasks arranged by the department.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor degree or above, major in communication engineering, electronic information engineering, and computer science. Familiar with TCP,IGP,MPLS protocols; Relevant engineering experience, able to independently complete service cutover and network upgrade. English can be used as the working language to communicate and coordinate with users at work sites. Strong sense of responsibility and initiative, good communication and coordination ability, familiar with ZTE, Ericsson router preferred.
Bachelor degree or above, major in communication engineering, electronic information engineering, and computer science.
Familiar with TCP,IGP,MPLS protocols;
Relevant engineering experience, able to independently complete service cutover and network upgrade.
English can be used as the working language to communicate and coordinate with users at work sites.
Strong sense of responsibility and initiative, good communication and coordination ability, familiar with ZTE, Ericsson router preferred.

Tại Công ty TNHH ZTE HK (Việt Nam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Attractive salary with 13th month salary + Performance Bonus + Travel and phone-call allowance 12 paid leave/year Insurance based on Total salary + Medical Benefit Premium Health care Insurance Internal training: (Technical & Functional & Chinese) Working on multinational environment. Update skill and network to global standard
Salary: Attractive salary with 13th month salary + Performance Bonus + Travel and phone-call allowance 12 paid leave/year
Insurance based on Total salary + Medical Benefit Premium Health care Insurance
Internal training: (Technical & Functional & Chinese)
Working on multinational environment. Update skill and network to global standard

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH ZTE HK (Việt Nam)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH ZTE HK (Việt Nam)

Công ty TNHH ZTE HK (Việt Nam)

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 6, toà nhà Leadvisor Tower, số 643 đường Phạm Văn Đồng, Phường Cổ Nhuế 1, Quận Bắc Từ Liêm, thành phố Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-engineer-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job206680
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 2 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 26 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 33 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Tuyển Giao dịch viên Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 31 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Văn Phú - Invest làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 35 - 40 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Văn Phú - Invest
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Ahamove - Công Ty Cổ Phần Dịch Vụ Tức Thời làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1 USD Ahamove - Công Ty Cổ Phần Dịch Vụ Tức Thời
500 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân NGÂN HÀNG TMCP PHÁT TRIỂN TP.HCM (HDBANK) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1 USD NGÂN HÀNG TMCP PHÁT TRIỂN TP.HCM (HDBANK)
500 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công Ty TNHH Servers.com VN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Servers.com VN
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Sunshine làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Sunshine
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kiểm toán nội bộ Công Ty Cổ Phần Khu Công Nghiệp Tổ Hợp Công Nghệ Thành Công Việt Hưng (Thành Công Việt Hưng) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Khu Công Nghiệp Tổ Hợp Công Nghệ Thành Công Việt Hưng (Thành Công Việt Hưng)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng TNT Medical - Trust Matters làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu TNT Medical - Trust Matters
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại Xuất Nhập Khẩu VHS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 14 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại Xuất Nhập Khẩu VHS
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kiểm toán Trần Hồng Quân HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu Trần Hồng Quân HOLDINGS
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ điện CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GMPC VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GMPC VIỆT NAM
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Eurowindow Holding làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Eurowindow Holding
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giáo viên Hệ thống giáo dục Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 22 - 30 Triệu Hệ thống giáo dục Edufit
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên lái xe CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG AVAT VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG AVAT VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Bất Động Sản AMG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Bất Động Sản AMG
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VÀ SẢN XUẤT THƯỞNG THƯỞNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VÀ SẢN XUẤT THƯỞNG THƯỞNG
9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty Cổ phần xây dựng TEG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 3 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần xây dựng TEG
1 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH SOCOTEC VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SOCOTEC VIỆT NAM
3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty CP Đầu tư Xây dựng và Kỹ thuật VNCN E&C làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 11 - 20 Triệu Công ty CP Đầu tư Xây dựng và Kỹ thuật VNCN E&C
11 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH Cela Paw làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Cela Paw
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing Công ty Cổ phần GXE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần GXE
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land
18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh ShopDunk - Công ty CP HESMAN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu ShopDunk - Công ty CP HESMAN
30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Nhân Thọ AIA (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 24 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Nhân Thọ AIA (Việt Nam)
12 - 24 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN MCI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN MCI VIỆT NAM
12 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Nhật Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Chuỗi Sáng Tạo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Chuỗi Sáng Tạo
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên Toán Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Edufit
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty TNHH Phát triển Aroma làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu Công ty TNHH Phát triển Aroma
2 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng nhóm Marketing ShopDunk - Công ty CP HESMAN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu ShopDunk - Công ty CP HESMAN
30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TOKYO TREND làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TOKYO TREND
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XÔI-RESIDENCES làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XÔI-RESIDENCES
8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm