Tuyển Bưu chính Viễn thông Công ty TNHH ZTE HK (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 5 năm Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 643 Phạm Văn Đồng, Tòa Leadvisors, Bắc Từ Liêm, Hà Nội, Bắc Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Bưu chính Viễn thông Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Responsible for on-site commissioning, operation and maintenance, network monitoring, CR submission, support equipment preliminary acceptance and final acceptance. Maintains online devices, including software upgrade, preventive maintenance, troubleshooting, customer technical exchanges, major problem upgrade, and network technical indicator analysis and report output. Holds weekly meetings with customers and provides technical training. Provides pre-sales departments with necessary technical support, including technical reviews. Completes other tasks arranged by the department.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor degree or above, major in communication engineering, electronic information engineering, and computer science. Familiar with TCP,IGP,MPLS protocols; Relevant engineering experience, able to independently complete service cutover and network upgrade. English can be used as the working language to communicate and coordinate with users at work sites. Strong sense of responsibility and initiative, good communication and coordination ability, familiar with ZTE, Ericsson router preferred.

Tại Công ty TNHH ZTE HK (Việt Nam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Attractive salary with 13th month salary + Performance Bonus + Travel and phone-call allowance 12 paid leave/year Insurance based on Total salary + Medical Benefit Premium Health care Insurance Internal training: (Technical & Functional & Chinese) Working on multinational environment. Update skill and network to global standard

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH ZTE HK (Việt Nam)

