Tuyển Điện tử/Phần cứng CÔNG TY TNHH TECH GRID ASIA (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Điện tử/Phần cứng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TECH GRID ASIA (VIỆT NAM)
- Hà Nội:
- Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc Điện tử/Phần cứng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Set up and execute computational simulations of fluid dynamics, heat and mass transfer, and smoke movement using CFD software packages such as FDS, ANSYS Fluent
Identify key parameters for smoke modeling including compartment geometry, ventilation conditions, fire sources, etc.
Clearly document assumptions, parameters, results, visualizations, and conclusions of each simulation Collaborate closely with fire engineers in UK to understand project requirements
Continuously expand technical knowledge of CFD principles, smoke modeling research, and simulation best
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Good knowledge of English. Additional languages (French, German, Spanish, Italian...) are a plus; Proven experience of working with building modeling software (Autocad, Revit or equivalent);
Experience working for international engineering companies is preferred; Strong organizational and time management skills, and ability to prioritize; Excellent communication skills;
Attention to detail and ability to methodically carry out projects Strong problem-solving skills and analytical abilities;
Coding skills (Python) to automate CFD processes is a plus
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TECH GRID ASIA (VIỆT NAM) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cooperation with colleagues around the world in a leading global group. Strong team spirit in an entrepreneurial environment of a growing company. People values, social responsibility, and sustainability.
Intensive training on the job in Vietnam and UK.
Global development and relocation opportunities for high performers. Opportunities for self-development and career advancement
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TECH GRID ASIA (VIỆT NAM)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI