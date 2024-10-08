Tuyển Điện tử/Phần cứng CÔNG TY TNHH TECH GRID ASIA (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH TECH GRID ASIA (VIỆT NAM)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/10/2024
Điện tử/Phần cứng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Điện tử/Phần cứng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TECH GRID ASIA (VIỆT NAM)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Điện tử/Phần cứng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Set up and execute computational simulations of fluid dynamics, heat and mass transfer, and smoke movement using CFD software packages such as FDS, ANSYS Fluent
Identify key parameters for smoke modeling including compartment geometry, ventilation conditions, fire sources, etc.
Clearly document assumptions, parameters, results, visualizations, and conclusions of each simulation Collaborate closely with fire engineers in UK to understand project requirements
Continuously expand technical knowledge of CFD principles, smoke modeling research, and simulation best

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Diploma in mechanical engineering/thermal engineering and environment or equivalent; 2-3 years of experience in a similar role;
Good knowledge of English. Additional languages (French, German, Spanish, Italian...) are a plus; Proven experience of working with building modeling software (Autocad, Revit or equivalent);
Experience working for international engineering companies is preferred; Strong organizational and time management skills, and ability to prioritize; Excellent communication skills;
Attention to detail and ability to methodically carry out projects Strong problem-solving skills and analytical abilities;
Coding skills (Python) to automate CFD processes is a plus

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TECH GRID ASIA (VIỆT NAM) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary and bonus with annual revision.
Cooperation with colleagues around the world in a leading global group. Strong team spirit in an entrepreneurial environment of a growing company. People values, social responsibility, and sustainability.
Intensive training on the job in Vietnam and UK.
Global development and relocation opportunities for high performers. Opportunities for self-development and career advancement

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TECH GRID ASIA (VIỆT NAM)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 10, The CirCO Platform, 222 Điện Biên Phủ, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, TP Hồ Chí Minh

