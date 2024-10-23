Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH TECHTRONIC PRODUCTS (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Củ Chi - Bình Dương

Mô Tả Công Việc Sản xuất Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

JOB SUMMARY Follow up all testing details including arrange testing, follow up failure solving, fixture set up related, test procedure management and training, etc.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES AND AUTHORITIES Assign TR to each test team.

Arrange testing accordingly and rational deployment of manpower for each testing needs.

Training for detail testing and equipment operation.

Follow up all testing or procedure issue and feedback.

Analyze testing failures and issue technical reports in English (5D report); Review test reports and prepare test summary on testing.

Maintain TR system data and raw testing data as required.

Train the technician to do the test safely and correctly.

Education Bachelor and above Experience 3 years relevant experience with good knowledge of electrical and mechanical engineering Knowledge Good knowledge of electrical and mechanical engineering Functional Skills

English: Intermediate Level

Good communication, listening and interpersonal skills; Fully understand the test laboratory operation and international standard. Excellent Office software skills. (EXCEL & WORD & PPT etc.)

Working Location: Tan Phu Trung IZ - Cu Chi. We will provide shuttle bus from HCM, Binh Duong and Dong Nai

Competitive salary; 100% salary during probation time. Pay SMUI base on full salary The 13th month salary Telephone allowance 15 annual leaves/year Annual salary review Special gift on special days... Shuttle Bus Accidental Insurance 24/7 Healthcare insurance (PVI care). Training Course (Internal/External): Teamwork, Leadership, Communication, Train the Trainer, Coaching, etc.

