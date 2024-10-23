Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH TECHTRONIC PRODUCTS (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sản xuất Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TECHTRONIC PRODUCTS (VIỆT NAM)
- Hà Nội: Củ Chi
- Bình Dương
Mô Tả Công Việc Sản xuất Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
JOB SUMMARY
Follow up all testing details including arrange testing, follow up failure solving, fixture set up related, test procedure management and training, etc.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES AND AUTHORITIES Assign TR to each test team.
Arrange testing accordingly and rational deployment of manpower for each testing needs.
Training for detail testing and equipment operation.
Follow up all testing or procedure issue and feedback.
Analyze testing failures and issue technical reports in English (5D report); Review test reports and prepare test summary on testing.
Maintain TR system data and raw testing data as required.
Train the technician to do the test safely and correctly.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Education
Experience
Knowledge
Functional Skills
English: Intermediate Level
Good communication, listening and interpersonal skills; Fully understand the test laboratory operation and international standard. Excellent Office software skills. (EXCEL & WORD & PPT etc.)
Working Location: Tan Phu Trung IZ - Cu Chi. We will provide shuttle bus from HCM, Binh Duong and Dong Nai
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TECHTRONIC PRODUCTS (VIỆT NAM) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Competitive salary; 100% salary during probation time. Pay SMUI base on full salary
The 13th month salary
Telephone allowance
15 annual leaves/year
Annual salary review
Special gift on special days...
Shuttle Bus
Accidental Insurance 24/7
Healthcare insurance (PVI care).
Training Course (Internal/External): Teamwork, Leadership, Communication, Train the Trainer, Coaching, etc.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TECHTRONIC PRODUCTS (VIỆT NAM)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
