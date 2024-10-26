Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Cty TNHH Thundersoft Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

1、试产前会议:参与产前会议确认生产需求及生产出货需求;

Trial run meeting: Attend trial run meeting to confirm production delivery quality requirement;

2、负责制定《生产质量策划案》,将管控点分解到各环节的过程控制,并进行跟踪;

Define production quality control plan, and tracking each product station follow plan;

3、参与风险评估,并对项目中新功能、新器件等组织讨论测试和控制方案,阶段验证并闭环跟踪;

Participate in risk assessment, and organize the discussion of test and control scheme for new functions and new devices in the project, stage verification and closed tracking;

4、IQC来料异常的处理及供应商改善报告的闭环跟进;

Incoming material abnormal treatment and follow-up the supplier improvement report (CAR/8D report);

5、按照项目阶段,制定《IQC控制计划》,按照《零件承认管理计划》进行物料零件承认;

Define the IQC control plan according to every stage. Define and maintenance the matrial approval datasheet.

6、对口外协加工厂质量,有较强的沟通能力;管控外协厂的生产品质;

As a quality representative of the factory, strong communication skills; Control the production quality of production line;

7、产线跟踪:配合项目的阶段试生产跟踪,导入控制计划并反馈跟线报告;

Tracking the production line : cooperate with the phase trial run tracking of the project, import control plan and feed back trail run quality report;

8、外协厂出货品质管控及批量品质问题与加工厂检讨处理;

Shipment quality control and batch quality problem and processing plant review and treatment;

9、外协加工厂季度、年度审核;

Quarterly and annual audit of factory;

10、主导客诉问题的处理与闭环;

Leading the customer complaint process and colsed the 8D/SCAR;

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1、3年以上手机/PAD等相关通信行业或电子品质工程工作经验;

At least 3 years working experience in mobile phone /PAD or related communication industry or electronic quality engineering

2、熟悉通讯产品开发流程,PCBA或整机研发质量管控的经验;

Familiar with communication product development process, experience in PCBA or assembly production quality control;

3、了解通讯产品测试标准、方法;

Understand the testing standards and methods of communication product ;

4、普通话、英语良好,可以阅读理解英文技术资料;

Good Command of English and Mandarin, able to read and understand English technical documents. Ability to communicate in Mandarin;

5、责任心强,良好的沟通、协调、谈判能力与技巧;

Strong sense of responsibility, good communication, coordination, negotiation skills

Tại Cty TNHH Thundersoft Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary & 13th-month salary 100% probationary salary & full compulsory insurance coverage and bonus on performance Flexible working time, no check in - check out, 8 hours per day from Mondays to Fridays Professional, global and dynamic working environment Opportunity to travel frequently to US, EU, Japan, Korea, APAC... countries Opportunities to travel and work onsite for international projects in the US, EU, Japan, Korea, APAC...etc. To be key members in Vietnam branch office and get full opportunity of career development English-speaking, international and professional work environment Company activities: monthly team meetups, monthly birthdays, company trips, annual events, etc. Annual company trip.

