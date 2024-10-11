Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH BALANCE INTERNET VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 2 USD

Mức lương 1 - 2 USD Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 165 Bà Triệu, Lê Đại Hành, Hai Bà Trưng

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương 1 - 2 USD

● Front-end code development and maintenance (custom complex themes) for ecommerce projects

● Build responsive and interactive websites, working closely with UI/UX designers and clients.

● Follow best practices and coding standards to ensure we have clean HTML/CSS, and things work smoothly regardless of the browser or device.

● Stay motivated and up-to-date on the latest trends in web design & development.

● Work as part of a team to meet demanding project requirements.

Với Mức Lương 1 - 2 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

● Experience in Front-end development

● Experience of work in an Agile environment

● Working experience more than 01 years with Magento

● Working experience with BigCommerce or Wordpress is plus

● Advanced knowledge of HTML5, CSS3, SCSS / LESS

● Advanced knowledge of Javascript, JQuery, Prototype, and AJAX

● Responsive design techniques

● Familiarity with code versioning tools (Git, SVN,..)

● Familiarity with project management tools (Jira, Trello, ..)

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BALANCE INTERNET VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

● Salary Rank USD1000-USD2000

● 23 annual leave days per year

● 05 cub care leave days

● 04 training leave days

● 100% full of income in Probation

● 100% Full of social insurance

● Join Football, Ping-pong, Foosball, Cinema clubs

● Spring, Birthday & Summer company trip

● Free snacks & beverages

● Private health insurance package – Golden Card of AON insurance

● Team building activities

● A lot of interesting and challenging Commerce projects providing great experience and learning opportunities

● Highly talented and dynamic team

● An attractive salary and multiple opportunities to develop personally and professionally

● Mentorship program and a number of perks to all team members

● Travel opportunities

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BALANCE INTERNET VIỆT NAM

