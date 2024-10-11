Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH BALANCE INTERNET VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 2 USD

Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH BALANCE INTERNET VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 2 USD

CÔNG TY TNHH BALANCE INTERNET VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/11/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH BALANCE INTERNET VIỆT NAM

IT phần mềm

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT phần mềm Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BALANCE INTERNET VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
1 - 2 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 165 Bà Triệu, Lê Đại Hành, Hai Bà Trưng

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương 1 - 2 USD

● Front-end code development and maintenance (custom complex themes) for ecommerce projects
● Build responsive and interactive websites, working closely with UI/UX designers and clients.
● Follow best practices and coding standards to ensure we have clean HTML/CSS, and things work smoothly regardless of the browser or device.
● Stay motivated and up-to-date on the latest trends in web design & development.
● Work as part of a team to meet demanding project requirements.

Với Mức Lương 1 - 2 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

● Experience in Front-end development
● Experience of work in an Agile environment
● Working experience more than 01 years with Magento
● Working experience with BigCommerce or Wordpress is plus
● Advanced knowledge of HTML5, CSS3, SCSS / LESS
● Advanced knowledge of Javascript, JQuery, Prototype, and AJAX
● Responsive design techniques
● Familiarity with code versioning tools (Git, SVN,..)
● Familiarity with project management tools (Jira, Trello, ..)

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BALANCE INTERNET VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

● Salary Rank USD1000-USD2000
● 23 annual leave days per year
● 05 cub care leave days
● 04 training leave days
● 100% full of income in Probation
● 100% Full of social insurance
● Join Football, Ping-pong, Foosball, Cinema clubs
● Spring, Birthday & Summer company trip
● Free snacks & beverages
● Private health insurance package – Golden Card of AON insurance
● Team building activities
● A lot of interesting and challenging Commerce projects providing great experience and learning opportunities
● Highly talented and dynamic team
● An attractive salary and multiple opportunities to develop personally and professionally
● Mentorship program and a number of perks to all team members
● Travel opportunities

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BALANCE INTERNET VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH BALANCE INTERNET VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH BALANCE INTERNET VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 165, phố Bà Triệu, phường Lê Đại Hành

