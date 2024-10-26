Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH SOFT WORLD VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 11 Lý Thường Kiệt, Phường Phú Nhuận, TP Huế

Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ Thông tin Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Convert website layout designed from Photoshop, AI, Figma... into HTML/CSS code. Optimize HTML/CSS code according to W3C, Responsive standards to support running on many different devices and browsers. Animate your website using CSS3, HTML5, and Javascript. Work and communicate with the Back-end to get the best work done.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience in coding HTML + CSS for 2+ years according to W3C standards Proficient in using Bootstrap, HTML5, CSS3, SCSS Know how to use graphic software such as Photoshop, and AI. Experienced Web Responsive. You can write your own or use Javascript, and Jquery to make effects for the web. Experience working with AngularJs, ReactJS, or VueJS is an advantage. Able to work independently, carefully, and creatively.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SOFT WORLD VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary by personal capacity, review according to work performance Project-based bonus, achievement bonus, 13th-month salary bonus according to the business situation and personal capacity Social insurance and health insurance & All benefits according to labor law. Work in a young, dynamic environment, and often interact and cooperate with foreign customers. The company office is professionally arranged, and modern, with a free pantry for employees. Participate in many activities such as Team Building, Annual Company trips, Monthly birthdays, Fruits, cakes, and weekend sports activities. Support self-development activities, promotion roadmap for each position Working time: 8 AM - 5 PM, Monday to Friday.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SOFT WORLD VIỆT NAM

