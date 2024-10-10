Tuyển IT phần mềm Công ty cổ phần PHC Media làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 147 Hai Bà Trưng, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Responsible for front end development activities. Reviewing application requirements and interface designs. Analyze requirements, Implement, do unit test, fix review & testing issues, support UAT & post go live support. Build reusable components/modules for static websites and real-time websites with responsive design. Support internal customers and provide technical consultation.

Responsible for front end development activities.

Reviewing application requirements and interface designs.

Analyze requirements, Implement, do unit test, fix review & testing issues, support UAT & post go live support.

Build reusable components/modules for static websites and real-time websites with responsive design.

Support internal customers and provide technical consultation.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1 year experience working with HTML, CSS, Javascript, Vue/ React or similar front end frameworks. Exposure to Reactive development using different screen formats. Knowledge in Agile working environment

1 year experience working with HTML, CSS, Javascript, Vue/ React or similar front end frameworks.

Exposure to Reactive development using different screen formats.

Knowledge in Agile working environment

Tại Công ty cổ phần PHC Media Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Clear opportunities for advancement. Equipped with computers and tools for work. Social insurance, unemployment insurance, health insurance according to laws. 13th month salary. Paid leave and holidays, vacations.

Clear opportunities for advancement.

Equipped with computers and tools for work.

Social insurance, unemployment insurance, health insurance according to laws.

13th month salary.

Paid leave and holidays, vacations.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty cổ phần PHC Media

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.