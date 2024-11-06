Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 3 người Kinh nghiệm 4 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 292 Ung Văn Khiêm Phường 25, Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ Thông tin Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Spearhead the creation of innovative and modern corporate websites, ensuring a seamless user experience and adherence to design standards.

Regularly update and enhance existing websites, implementing improvements and addressing any issues to optimize performance.

Design and build new websites, working collaboratively with internal and external designers to bridge the gap between design concepts and functional implementation.

Work closely with marketing and sales teams to identify website requirements, providing analytical insights into website performance and user behavior.

Conduct unit and quality assurance testing to identify and rectify bugs, ensuring software stability and a seamless user experience.

Collaborate with end-users to perform user-acceptance testing, ensuring website functionality meets all specified requirements.

Develop comprehensive plans for completing large projects and contribute suggestions for new solutions to enhance existing websites.

Maintain a clean codebase with a strong understanding of version control, ensuring efficient collaboration and code readability.

Work closely with back-end developers to provide front-end solutions for internal applications, fostering a cohesive and integrated development environment.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Proficient in Vue.js (Vue 2,3 preferred), ReactJS for 4 experience years with a strong grasp of Composition API and state management.

Solid knowledge and experience with Nuxt 3 for server-side rendering and efficient project structuring.

Profound understanding of HTML5, CSS3/SCSS, and JavaScript ES6, with expertise in responsive design, mobile-first approach, and cross-browser compatibility.

Familiarity with TailwindCSS (preferred) or any utility-first CSS framework.

In-depth knowledge of accessibility and SEO best practices.

Demonstrated ability to apply a good eye for aesthetics, including layout, grid systems, color theory, and typography.

Familiarity with common frontend workflow tools such as NPM, Webpack, ESLint, Prettier, etc.

Proficient in code versioning software, especially GIT.

Experience with consuming resource-oriented APIs.

Experience in converting design mockups from Figma.

Understanding of Agile development methods.

Comprehensive and in-depth knowledge of JavaScript, with a focus on modern development practices

Tại Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

A competitive salary package that fits your skills, experiences, and contributions.

Holiday and New Year bonus.

Provision of necessary working equipment

A professional, dynamic, and inclusive working environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S

