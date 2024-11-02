Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH GENIEE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 38 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 38 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

With high–tech advantage, Geniee is one of the leading Supply Side Platforms (SSP) in Asia, being headquartered in Japan.

Invested by Softbank group (one of the largest Japanese mobile carriers), Geniee is expanding business across Southeast Asia and the US. According to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Asia Pacific 2016 Ranking, Geniee ranked in the top 200 of companies in APAC.

Geniee Vietnam was established in 2013 in Hanoi with 5 members and now expanded to nearly 100 employees. We are looking for potential candidates who are expected to be core members of Geniee Vietnam. To be part of the Geniee group, you will have the chance to work in a challenging international working environment with passionate and friendly colleagues.

Job description:

Use React/Typescript to develop front-end for a CRM service application: Geniee SFA/CRM (Sales Force Automation, Customer Relationship Management) Develop or implement a new feature for local product based on business team‘s request Monitor network and system to prevent the system from threat or system fault Optimize web application performance for speed and efficiency Stay current with the latest technology trends and adopt new tools and practices to improve the product development process Other tasks as assigned by supervisors Development Environment: Cloud: AWS / GCP Container: Docker, AWS Lambda Frontend (old): Vue.js, AngularJS Frontend (new): React, Typescript Backend: Python 3 DB: MongoDB, AWS RDS/ MySQL, AWS Redis, Amazon DynamoDB

Development Environment: Cloud: AWS / GCP Container: Docker, AWS Lambda Frontend (old): Vue.js, AngularJS Frontend (new): React, Typescript Backend: Python 3 DB: MongoDB, AWS RDS/ MySQL, AWS Redis, Amazon DynamoDB

Với Mức Lương Đến 38 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Job requirements:

Must-haves:

At least 2 years of experience in frontend development using React and Typescript Experience in product development based on cloud computing Good communication skills Ability to work independently and take the initiative

Nice-to-haves:

Experience with Vue.js, AngularJS Experience in backend development using Python Domain knowledge in the sales support system (Sales Force Automation) Experience in building a customer management system (CRM or ERP) (architecture, technology selection, design review, etc.) Experience in building product infrastructure in cloud environments such as Azure/AWS/ GCP Experience in UI/UX development Agile/Scrum development experience Japanese communication skills

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GENIEE VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Employment benefit package:

Laptop Mac pro provided Social, public health and unemployment insurance as defined in the Labor Code PTI insurance for staff and 1 family member 12 days’ annual leave and 1 birthday leave Salary review: twice per financial year Half-year bonus: up to 100% of monthly gross salary Most valuable person/team awards per half-year Annual company trip, annual health check Club allowance, chance to join club activities with cost bearing up to $20/month

