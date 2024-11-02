Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH ISB VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 4 - 6 Triệu

Mức lương 4 - 6 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: E Town 2, 364 Cộng Hòa Phường 13, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ Thông tin Với Mức Lương 4 - 6 Triệu

Collaborate with senior developers to design and develop user-friendly web interfaces. Write clean, efficient, and well-structured code adhering to best practices and coding standards. Utilize JavaScript, jQuery, HTML, and CSS to create visually appealing and responsive web applications. Integrate with RESTful APIs to fetch and manipulate data. Conduct thorough debugging and utilize browser developer tools effectively. Learn and adapt to new technologies and frameworks as needed. Participate in code reviews and provide constructive feedback.

Với Mức Lương 4 - 6 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Final year student or recent graduate majoring in Information Technology. Full-time internship and work full time after internship. Strong understanding of Object-Oriented Programming (OOP) principles. Experience in JavaScript, jQuery, HTML, and CSS. Understanding of RESTful API concepts and integration. Strong debugging and problem-solving skills. Knowledge of version control systems (Git, SVN). Ability to learn and adapt to new technologies quickly. Good communication and interpersonal skills. A passion for learning and growing as a developer. Japanese (N4 level or higher)

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ISB VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive Intern salary. Motorbike or bus support allowance. Have a chance to be official member of ISB Vietnam. Professional and challenge working environment. Japanese culture and working atmosphere discovery.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ISB VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.