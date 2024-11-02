Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Money Forward Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Công nghệ Thông tin Tại Công ty TNHH Money Forward Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh: 21st Floor, Etown Central Building, 11 Doan Van Bo Street, Ward 13, District 4, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Quận 4
Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ Thông tin Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Key Responsibilities:
Develop and maintain high-performance web applications using ReactJS. Create reusable UI components and optimize applications for speed and scalability. Collaborate with UX/UI designers to implement design requirements. Participate in Agile development processes, including planning and deployment. Debug and enhance application performance. Conduct testing and ensure code quality. Assist in maintaining technical documentation.
Develop and maintain high-performance web applications using ReactJS.
Create reusable UI components and optimize applications for speed and scalability.
Collaborate with UX/UI designers to implement design requirements.
Participate in Agile development processes, including planning and deployment.
Debug and enhance application performance.
Conduct testing and ensure code quality.
Assist in maintaining technical documentation.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
+3 years of experience in web development with ReactJS. Proficiency in JavaScript/Typescript, HTML, and CSS. Experience with Redux or other state management libraries. Familiarity with RESTful APIs and backend integration. Proactive and strong communication skill in English Experience with Git and Agile software development. Ability to work Backend tasks with Go is a plus.
+3 years of experience in web development with ReactJS.
Proficiency in JavaScript/Typescript, HTML, and CSS.
Experience with Redux or other state management libraries.
Familiarity with RESTful APIs and backend integration.
Proactive and strong communication skill in English
Experience with Git and Agile software development.
Ability to work Backend tasks with Go is a plus.
Tại Công ty TNHH Money Forward Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Hybrid working: 2 days at the office and 3 days WFH Working hour: Flexible start 8AM-9AM from Mon-Fri Full salary in probation Insurance: Applied from Probation period: Social Insurance, Health Insurance, Unemployment Insurance (on 100% salary) Private health insurance & accident insurance. From Managing level: extra for family members Bonus: 13th month salary 17 - 24 paid days off and more Paternity leave: Extra 5 days Annual company trip; Quarterly team building Billiards & Running club Annual health check Well-equipped facility: Macbook pro, additional monitor,..
Hybrid working: 2 days at the office and 3 days WFH
Working hour: Flexible start 8AM-9AM from Mon-Fri
Full salary in probation
Insurance: Applied from Probation period: Social Insurance, Health Insurance, Unemployment Insurance (on 100% salary) Private health insurance & accident insurance. From Managing level: extra for family members
Social Insurance, Health Insurance, Unemployment Insurance (on 100% salary) Private health insurance & accident insurance. From Managing level: extra for family members
Social Insurance, Health Insurance, Unemployment Insurance (on 100% salary)
Private health insurance & accident insurance. From Managing level: extra for family members
Bonus: 13th month salary
17 - 24 paid days off and more
Paternity leave: Extra 5 days
Annual company trip; Quarterly team building
Billiards & Running club
Annual health check
Well-equipped facility: Macbook pro, additional monitor,..
Caring Career & Development:
Clear Career path Foreign language & International technology-related certifications sponsoring External & internal training courses Soft-skill workshops Tech seminars Monthly and biannual Recognition Awards Performance & salary review: twice/year (Jun & Dec)
Clear Career path
Foreign language & International technology-related certifications sponsoring
External & internal training courses
Soft-skill workshops
Tech seminars
Monthly and biannual Recognition Awards
Performance & salary review: twice/year (Jun & Dec)
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Money Forward Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI