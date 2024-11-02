Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Money Forward Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 4 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 21st Floor, Etown Central Building, 11 Doan Van Bo Street, Ward 13, District 4, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Quận 4

Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ Thông tin Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Key Responsibilities:

Develop and maintain high-performance web applications using ReactJS. Create reusable UI components and optimize applications for speed and scalability. Collaborate with UX/UI designers to implement design requirements. Participate in Agile development processes, including planning and deployment. Debug and enhance application performance. Conduct testing and ensure code quality. Assist in maintaining technical documentation.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements:

+3 years of experience in web development with ReactJS. Proficiency in JavaScript/Typescript, HTML, and CSS. Experience with Redux or other state management libraries. Familiarity with RESTful APIs and backend integration. Proactive and strong communication skill in English Experience with Git and Agile software development. Ability to work Backend tasks with Go is a plus.

Tại Công ty TNHH Money Forward Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Caring Mental & Physical Recreation:

Hybrid working: 2 days at the office and 3 days WFH Working hour: Flexible start 8AM-9AM from Mon-Fri Full salary in probation Insurance: Applied from Probation period: Social Insurance, Health Insurance, Unemployment Insurance (on 100% salary) Private health insurance & accident insurance. From Managing level: extra for family members Bonus: 13th month salary 17 - 24 paid days off and more Paternity leave: Extra 5 days Annual company trip; Quarterly team building Billiards & Running club Annual health check Well-equipped facility: Macbook pro, additional monitor,..

Caring Career & Development:

Clear Career path Foreign language & International technology-related certifications sponsoring External & internal training courses Soft-skill workshops Tech seminars Monthly and biannual Recognition Awards Performance & salary review: twice/year (Jun & Dec)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Money Forward Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.