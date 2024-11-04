Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Solum Vina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu

Mức lương 20 - 40 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 4 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Unit 405, Level 4, Cobi tower 2, 2 - 4 Street 08, Tan Phu Ward, 7 District, Ho Chi Minh, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ Thông tin Với Mức Lương 20 - 40 Triệu

Design, develop, and maintain high-quality Flutter applications for iOS and Android platforms.

Collaborate with backend developers, UI/UX designers, and other stakeholders to ensure seamless integration.

Optimize app performance and ensure responsive, efficient, and scalable code. Implement clean, maintainable, and testable code using best practices and modern development techniques.

Troubleshoot and resolve issues, bugs, and technical challenges.

Stay updated with the latest industry trends and technologies related to mobile app development.

Với Mức Lương 20 - 40 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

4+ years of professional experience in Flutter development.

Proven experience building and deploying mobile applications for both iOS and Android platforms.

Proficiency in Dart and familiarity with RESTful APIs to connect apps to back-end services.

Strong understanding of design principles, patterns, and best practices in mobile development.

Experience with version control tools such as Git. Excellent problem-solving skills and ability to work both independently and collaboratively in a team environment.

Strong communication skills, both written and verbal, in English.

Preferred Qualifications:

Experience with third-party libraries and APIs.

Knowledge of Agile methodologies and working in a fast-paced environment.

Previous experience with CI/CD processes for mobile apps.

Familiarity with Firebase or other mobile backend platforms.

Tại Công ty TNHH Solum Vina Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Be trainned for job Signed long term employment contract

Salary will be evaluated according to ability

Participate in welfare regimes:

Social insurance 13th month bonus and holiday according to regulations

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Solum Vina

