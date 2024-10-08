Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG BOOM MEDIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 25 Triệu

Mức lương 8 - 25 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm Dưới 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: BT 05 Nguyệt Quế 25, Vinhomes Riverside2, Phúc Đồng, Long Biên, Hà Nội, Long Biên - Toàn Quốc

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương 8 - 25 Triệu

- Develop and maintain full stack web applications

- Collaborate with the team to define and implement system architecture

- Write high-quality code following best practices

- Execute unit and integration testing

- Participate in deployment and monitoring activities of applications

- Contribute to team growth through knowledge sharing and mentoring

Với Mức Lương 8 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Experience in backend development with Java, Spring Boot, JPA, microservices, and SQL/NoSQL databases

- Proficiency in Git for version control

- Familiarity with Kubernetes for container orchestration

- Experience with cloud providers such as GCP, AWS, or Azure

- Knowledge of frontend frameworks like Angular or React

- Ability to work in a team and communicate effectively

- English speaking is a MUST, any other European language is a plus

- Degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or equivalent

- High school diploma holder will also be evaluated, if have the right experience

- experience from 6 months to 5/6 years

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG BOOM MEDIA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Salary and allowance from 8mil -15 mil and can be negotiated

-Candidates have opportunity to work on exciting and innovative projects, in an international context - Dynamic and collaborative work environment - Continuous training and opportunities for professional growth - Company benefits and health insurance

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG BOOM MEDIA

