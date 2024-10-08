Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG BOOM MEDIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 25 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG BOOM MEDIA
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 24/10/2024
IT phần mềm

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT phần mềm Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG BOOM MEDIA

Mức lương
8 - 25 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
Dưới 1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: BT 05 Nguyệt Quế 25, Vinhomes Riverside2, Phúc Đồng, Long Biên, Hà Nội, Long Biên

- Toàn Quốc

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương 8 - 25 Triệu

- Develop and maintain full stack web applications
- Collaborate with the team to define and implement system architecture
- Write high-quality code following best practices
- Execute unit and integration testing
- Participate in deployment and monitoring activities of applications
- Contribute to team growth through knowledge sharing and mentoring

Với Mức Lương 8 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Experience in backend development with Java, Spring Boot, JPA, microservices, and SQL/NoSQL databases
- Proficiency in Git for version control
- Familiarity with Kubernetes for container orchestration
- Experience with cloud providers such as GCP, AWS, or Azure
- Knowledge of frontend frameworks like Angular or React
- Ability to work in a team and communicate effectively
- English speaking is a MUST, any other European language is a plus
- Degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or equivalent
- High school diploma holder will also be evaluated, if have the right experience
- experience from 6 months to 5/6 years

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG BOOM MEDIA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Salary and allowance from 8mil -15 mil and can be negotiated
-Candidates have opportunity to work on exciting and innovative projects, in an international context - Dynamic and collaborative work environment - Continuous training and opportunities for professional growth - Company benefits and health insurance

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG BOOM MEDIA

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG BOOM MEDIA

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Biệt thự Nguyệt Quế 25-05, khu đô thị sinh thái Vinhomes Riverside 2, Phường Phúc Đồng, Quận Long Biên, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam

