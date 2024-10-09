Tuyển IT phần mềm Zen8Labs làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Zen8Labs
Ngày đăng tuyển: 09/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/10/2024
Zen8Labs

IT phần mềm

Tin tuyển dụng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT phần mềm Tại Zen8Labs

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Khu đô thị Mộ Lao, Mỗ Lao, Hà Đông, Hà Đông

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Reporting
The Senior Full-stack Developer reports directly to the Project Manager and Head of Web.
Duties and Responsibilities
The Senior Full-stack Developer is responsible for tasks in the following areas:
Maintain, extend and implement new features for web applications Model both familiar and novel business domains Design and implement robust, security, maintainable, extendable and performant web applications Communicate and collaborate closely with both customers and teammates to clarify requirements and arrive at effective solutions with Agility in mind Provide mentorship and guidance for more junior members
Maintain, extend and implement new features for web applications
Model both familiar and novel business domains
Design and implement robust, security, maintainable, extendable and performant web applications
Communicate and collaborate closely with both customers and teammates to clarify requirements and arrive at effective solutions with Agility in mind
Provide mentorship and guidance for more junior members

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Qualifications/ Experience Requirements:
Minimum 3 years of experience in web development Experience with Golang is a plus (1-2 years) Proficient with API design, system design, and software architecture Proficient with Clean Code and SOLID Proficient with at least 2 backend languages Proficient with at least ReactJS or VueJS Proficient with PostgreSQL/ MySQL and RDBMs in general Experience with AWS (RDS, EC2, S3, CloudFront, SQS, Lambda Function) Experience in training team members A degree in computer science or similar is a plus
Minimum 3 years of experience in web development
Experience with Golang is a plus (1-2 years)
Proficient with API design, system design, and software architecture
Proficient with Clean Code and SOLID
Proficient with at least 2 backend languages
Proficient with at least ReactJS or VueJS
Proficient with PostgreSQL/ MySQL and RDBMs in general
Experience with AWS (RDS, EC2, S3, CloudFront, SQS, Lambda Function)
Experience in training team members
A degree in computer science or similar is a plus

Tại Zen8Labs Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

What we offer
Salary and bonus
Attractive salary; 100% salary on probation; Performance review twice a year, based on job outcomes; 13 months salary and bonus assessment yearly; Working time: Flexible working hours and location from Mondays to Fridays. Unlimited of paid leave annually;
Attractive salary;
100% salary on probation;
Performance review twice a year, based on job outcomes;
13 months salary and bonus assessment yearly;
Working time: Flexible working hours and location from Mondays to Fridays.
Unlimited of paid leave annually;
Insurance, health care, and extra benefits
Premium PTI health care insurance; An annual medical check-up; Annual company trip and holiday party and other benefits according to company policy; Free lunch at the office; drinks and snacks at the pantry;
Premium PTI health care insurance;
An annual medical check-up;
Annual company trip and holiday party and other benefits according to company policy;
Free lunch at the office; drinks and snacks at the pantry;
Working environment and development
Working environment: fast-moving, young, dynamic, no-walls environment. Sports activities: football, exercise break. Training: soft skills and technical skills training. Others: free coffee/tea/cookies, parking fee, year-end party, etc...
Working environment: fast-moving, young, dynamic, no-walls environment.
Sports activities: football, exercise break.
Training: soft skills and technical skills training.
Others: free coffee/tea/cookies, parking fee, year-end party, etc...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Zen8Labs

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Zen8Labs

Zen8Labs

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Mo Lao New Urban, Mo Lao Sub-district, Ha Dong District, Hanoi City

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

