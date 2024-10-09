Tuyển IT phần mềm Zen8Labs làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Khu đô thị Mộ Lao, Mỗ Lao, Hà Đông, Hà Đông

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Reporting

The Senior Full-stack Developer reports directly to the Project Manager and Head of Web.

Duties and Responsibilities

The Senior Full-stack Developer is responsible for tasks in the following areas:

Maintain, extend and implement new features for web applications Model both familiar and novel business domains Design and implement robust, security, maintainable, extendable and performant web applications Communicate and collaborate closely with both customers and teammates to clarify requirements and arrive at effective solutions with Agility in mind Provide mentorship and guidance for more junior members

Maintain, extend and implement new features for web applications

Model both familiar and novel business domains

Design and implement robust, security, maintainable, extendable and performant web applications

Communicate and collaborate closely with both customers and teammates to clarify requirements and arrive at effective solutions with Agility in mind

Provide mentorship and guidance for more junior members

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Qualifications/ Experience Requirements:

Minimum 3 years of experience in web development Experience with Golang is a plus (1-2 years) Proficient with API design, system design, and software architecture Proficient with Clean Code and SOLID Proficient with at least 2 backend languages Proficient with at least ReactJS or VueJS Proficient with PostgreSQL/ MySQL and RDBMs in general Experience with AWS (RDS, EC2, S3, CloudFront, SQS, Lambda Function) Experience in training team members A degree in computer science or similar is a plus

Minimum 3 years of experience in web development

Experience with Golang is a plus (1-2 years)

Proficient with API design, system design, and software architecture

Proficient with Clean Code and SOLID

Proficient with at least 2 backend languages

Proficient with at least ReactJS or VueJS

Proficient with PostgreSQL/ MySQL and RDBMs in general

Experience with AWS (RDS, EC2, S3, CloudFront, SQS, Lambda Function)

Experience in training team members

A degree in computer science or similar is a plus

Tại Zen8Labs Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

What we offer

Salary and bonus

Attractive salary; 100% salary on probation; Performance review twice a year, based on job outcomes; 13 months salary and bonus assessment yearly; Working time: Flexible working hours and location from Mondays to Fridays. Unlimited of paid leave annually;

Attractive salary;

100% salary on probation;

Performance review twice a year, based on job outcomes;

13 months salary and bonus assessment yearly;

Working time: Flexible working hours and location from Mondays to Fridays.

Unlimited of paid leave annually;

Insurance, health care, and extra benefits

Premium PTI health care insurance; An annual medical check-up; Annual company trip and holiday party and other benefits according to company policy; Free lunch at the office; drinks and snacks at the pantry;

Premium PTI health care insurance;

An annual medical check-up;

Annual company trip and holiday party and other benefits according to company policy;

Free lunch at the office; drinks and snacks at the pantry;

Working environment and development

Working environment: fast-moving, young, dynamic, no-walls environment. Sports activities: football, exercise break. Training: soft skills and technical skills training. Others: free coffee/tea/cookies, parking fee, year-end party, etc...

Working environment: fast-moving, young, dynamic, no-walls environment.

Sports activities: football, exercise break.

Training: soft skills and technical skills training.

Others: free coffee/tea/cookies, parking fee, year-end party, etc...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Zen8Labs

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin