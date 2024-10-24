Tuyển Full Stack Developer thu nhập Tới 1,200 USD Toàn thời gian

Mức lương Đến 1 USD Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Toàn Quốc

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Đến 1 USD

Build web applications on the front end that use modern JavaScript (VueJS, ReactJS) Build new or maintain web applications using PHP Turn performance and make source code clear Business exchange with customers Work with developers and designers to create quality products Other work as required.

Build web applications on the front end that use modern JavaScript (VueJS, ReactJS)

Build new or maintain web applications using PHP

Turn performance and make source code clear

Business exchange with customers

Work with developers and designers to create quality products

Other work as required.

Với Mức Lương Đến 1 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 3 years of experience in PHP development Strong knowledge in JavaScript; at least 1 year of experience in one of modern JavaScript (VueJS, ReactJS) Experience in turning project performance, especially with memory and databases Experience working with cloud servers (AWS, Azure portal, Docker, ...) Good knowledge of responsive web design and at least one modern CSS framework Smart and proactive at work Good teamwork skills

At least 3 years of experience in PHP development

Strong knowledge in JavaScript; at least 1 year of experience in one of modern JavaScript (VueJS, ReactJS)

Experience in turning project performance, especially with memory and databases

Experience working with cloud servers (AWS, Azure portal, Docker, ...)

Good knowledge of responsive web design and at least one modern CSS framework

Smart and proactive at work

Good teamwork skills

Tại DIGILO,Inc. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Basic:

5 days a week, annual leave based on labor law Social insurance, health insurance based on the Insurance Law, unemployment insurance Annual one-month salary for the Tet bonus (this might increase or decrease depending on the performance of the company and employee) Tet holiday

5 days a week, annual leave based on labor law

Social insurance, health insurance based on the Insurance Law, unemployment insurance

Annual one-month salary for the Tet bonus (this might increase or decrease depending on the performance of the company and employee)

Tet holiday

Salary and bonus:

Raise examination of twice a year Project bonus

Raise examination of twice a year

Project bonus

Health:

Regular medical examination (once a year) Health insurance: Life insurance: 50 million VND/year Death or permanent disability: 50 million VND/year Medical expenses due to the accident: 50 million VND/year Inpatient treatment: 120 million VND/year Outpatient treatment: 8 million VND/year (teeth 1,6 million VND/year) Outpatient treatment includes dentistry.

Regular medical examination (once a year)

Health insurance:

Life insurance: 50 million VND/year

Death or permanent disability: 50 million VND/year

Medical expenses due to the accident: 50 million VND/year

Inpatient treatment: 120 million VND/year

Outpatient treatment: 8 million VND/year (teeth 1,6 million VND/year)

Outpatient treatment includes dentistry.

Team Building:

Company trip (Once a year; it might change due to company performance etc) Happy hour time / Happy hour Drinking party / Many others held an event

Company trip (Once a year; it might change due to company performance etc)

Happy hour time / Happy hour Drinking party / Many others held an event

Training:

Technology training within the company

Family:

Wedding/newborn (Celebration bonus): 1,500,000 VND / times

Other:

New technology and project experience in Japan of customers and start-up services Young and friendly and professional teamwork environment Employee Referral Bonus (2,000,000 - 10,000,000 VND)

New technology and project experience in Japan of customers and start-up services

Young and friendly and professional teamwork environment

Employee Referral Bonus (2,000,000 - 10,000,000 VND)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại DIGILO,Inc.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin