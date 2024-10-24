Tuyển Full Stack Developer thu nhập Tới 1,200 USD Toàn thời gian

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại DIGILO,Inc.
- Hà Nội:
- Toàn Quốc
Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Đến 1 USD
Build web applications on the front end that use modern JavaScript (VueJS, ReactJS)
Build new or maintain web applications using PHP
Turn performance and make source code clear
Business exchange with customers
Work with developers and designers to create quality products
Other work as required.
Với Mức Lương Đến 1 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
At least 3 years of experience in PHP development
Strong knowledge in JavaScript; at least 1 year of experience in one of modern JavaScript (VueJS, ReactJS)
Experience in turning project performance, especially with memory and databases
Experience working with cloud servers (AWS, Azure portal, Docker, ...)
Good knowledge of responsive web design and at least one modern CSS framework
Smart and proactive at work
Good teamwork skills
Tại DIGILO,Inc. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
5 days a week, annual leave based on labor law Social insurance, health insurance based on the Insurance Law, unemployment insurance Annual one-month salary for the Tet bonus (this might increase or decrease depending on the performance of the company and employee) Tet holiday
Salary and bonus:
Raise examination of twice a year Project bonus
Health:
Regular medical examination (once a year) Health insurance: Life insurance: 50 million VND/year Death or permanent disability: 50 million VND/year Medical expenses due to the accident: 50 million VND/year Inpatient treatment: 120 million VND/year Outpatient treatment: 8 million VND/year (teeth 1,6 million VND/year) Outpatient treatment includes dentistry.
Team Building:
Company trip (Once a year; it might change due to company performance etc) Happy hour time / Happy hour Drinking party / Many others held an event
Training:
Technology training within the company
Family:
Wedding/newborn (Celebration bonus): 1,500,000 VND / times
Other:
New technology and project experience in Japan of customers and start-up services Young and friendly and professional teamwork environment Employee Referral Bonus (2,000,000 - 10,000,000 VND)
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại DIGILO,Inc.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
