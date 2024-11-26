Tuyển IT phần mềm Sendo Technology JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT phần mềm Tại Sendo Technology JSC
Mức lương
25 - 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: FPT Tan Thuan 2, Tan Thuan Processing Zone
- No. 8, Tan Thuan Dong, District 7, HCMC, Quận 7, Quận 7
Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương 25 - 30 Triệu
Collaborate with other centers to integrate features for customer service, customer chat flows, and order complaint handling.
Handle chat flows between the server and client (including AI-integrated chat flows).
System design ensures system stability.
Maintain old features.
Write unit tests for running systems.
System monitor ensures smooth operating processes.
Với Mức Lương 25 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Degree in Software Engineering, Information Technology, or a related field.
Minimum 5 years of programming experience, with at least 3 projects involving teams of 10+ members.
Strong experience in C#, .NET/.NET Core, web development, and database technologies (SQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB).
Proficient in Object-Oriented Programming (OOP) and design patterns (Dependency Injection, Inversion of Control, Singleton, Factory).
Experience using source control systems (e.g., Git).
Solid understanding of unit testing frameworks (e.g., Microsoft Visual Studio, NUnit).
Experience with Java (minimum 1 year), Golang, Node.js, Vue.js, and React.js (at least 2 years).
Proven track record working on large-scale data/business systems in Agile or Scrum environments.
Experience developing Web Services (WCF, REST), Web APIs, and MVC architecture (at least 5 API-related projects).
Familiarity with HTML, CSS, JavaScript, XML, JSON, and AJAX.
Have at least 3 years of experience working with customer service systems.
Strong problem-solving, communication, and time management skills.
Ability to quickly learn new technologies and maintain old features while ensuring system stability and smooth operations.
Tại Sendo Technology JSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Competitive salary and benefits
Attractive 13th month salary and performance bonus
Annual performance review for salary raise and promotion
Premium private insurance (PTI Insurance) with discount for family members
Annual health check
18 days of annual leave
Company trips and team buildings
Gifts on special accession: individual /company birthday, Tet and Holidays
Internal activities, sport and social clubs
Opportunity to training both technical and soft skills to develop your career path
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Sendo Technology JSC
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
