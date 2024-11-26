Tuyển IT phần mềm Sendo Technology JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu

Mức lương 25 - 30 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: FPT Tan Thuan 2, Tan Thuan Processing Zone - No. 8, Tan Thuan Dong, District 7, HCMC, Quận 7, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương 25 - 30 Triệu

Collaborate with other centers to integrate features for customer service, customer chat flows, and order complaint handling.

Handle chat flows between the server and client (including AI-integrated chat flows).

System design ensures system stability.

Maintain old features.

Write unit tests for running systems.

System monitor ensures smooth operating processes.

Với Mức Lương 25 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Degree in Software Engineering, Information Technology, or a related field.

Minimum 5 years of programming experience, with at least 3 projects involving teams of 10+ members.

Strong experience in C#, .NET/.NET Core, web development, and database technologies (SQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB).

Proficient in Object-Oriented Programming (OOP) and design patterns (Dependency Injection, Inversion of Control, Singleton, Factory).

Experience using source control systems (e.g., Git).

Solid understanding of unit testing frameworks (e.g., Microsoft Visual Studio, NUnit).

Experience with Java (minimum 1 year), Golang, Node.js, Vue.js, and React.js (at least 2 years).

Proven track record working on large-scale data/business systems in Agile or Scrum environments.

Experience developing Web Services (WCF, REST), Web APIs, and MVC architecture (at least 5 API-related projects).

Familiarity with HTML, CSS, JavaScript, XML, JSON, and AJAX.

Have at least 3 years of experience working with customer service systems.

Strong problem-solving, communication, and time management skills.

Ability to quickly learn new technologies and maintain old features while ensuring system stability and smooth operations.

Tại Sendo Technology JSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and benefits

Attractive 13th month salary and performance bonus

Annual performance review for salary raise and promotion

Premium private insurance (PTI Insurance) with discount for family members

Annual health check

18 days of annual leave

Company trips and team buildings

Gifts on special accession: individual /company birthday, Tet and Holidays

Internal activities, sport and social clubs

Opportunity to training both technical and soft skills to develop your career path

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Sendo Technology JSC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin