Tuyển IT phần mềm Sendo Technology JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu

Tuyển IT phần mềm Sendo Technology JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu

Sendo Technology JSC
Ngày đăng tuyển: 26/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/12/2024
Sendo Technology JSC

IT phần mềm

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT phần mềm Tại Sendo Technology JSC

Mức lương
25 - 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: FPT Tan Thuan 2, Tan Thuan Processing Zone

- No. 8, Tan Thuan Dong, District 7, HCMC, Quận 7, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương 25 - 30 Triệu

Collaborate with other centers to integrate features for customer service, customer chat flows, and order complaint handling.
Handle chat flows between the server and client (including AI-integrated chat flows).
System design ensures system stability.
Maintain old features.
Write unit tests for running systems.
System monitor ensures smooth operating processes.

Với Mức Lương 25 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Degree in Software Engineering, Information Technology, or a related field.
Minimum 5 years of programming experience, with at least 3 projects involving teams of 10+ members.
Strong experience in C#, .NET/.NET Core, web development, and database technologies (SQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB).
Proficient in Object-Oriented Programming (OOP) and design patterns (Dependency Injection, Inversion of Control, Singleton, Factory).
Experience using source control systems (e.g., Git).
Solid understanding of unit testing frameworks (e.g., Microsoft Visual Studio, NUnit).
Experience with Java (minimum 1 year), Golang, Node.js, Vue.js, and React.js (at least 2 years).
Proven track record working on large-scale data/business systems in Agile or Scrum environments.
Experience developing Web Services (WCF, REST), Web APIs, and MVC architecture (at least 5 API-related projects).
Familiarity with HTML, CSS, JavaScript, XML, JSON, and AJAX.
Have at least 3 years of experience working with customer service systems.
Strong problem-solving, communication, and time management skills.
Ability to quickly learn new technologies and maintain old features while ensuring system stability and smooth operations.

Tại Sendo Technology JSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and benefits
Attractive 13th month salary and performance bonus
Annual performance review for salary raise and promotion
Premium private insurance (PTI Insurance) with discount for family members
Annual health check
18 days of annual leave
Company trips and team buildings
Gifts on special accession: individual /company birthday, Tet and Holidays
Internal activities, sport and social clubs
Opportunity to training both technical and soft skills to develop your career path

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Sendo Technology JSC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Sendo Technology JSC

Sendo Technology JSC

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà FPT Tân Thuận, Lô 29B-31B-33B, Đường Tân Thuận, KCX Tân Thuận, Phường Tân Thuận Đông, Quận 7, Tp.HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-fullstack-developer-thu-nhap-25-30-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job257384
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ ALADIN
Tuyển Fullstack Developer thu nhập 8 - 20 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ ALADIN
Hạn nộp: 28/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Co-well Châu Á
Tuyển Fullstack Developer thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty TNHH Co-well Châu Á
Hạn nộp: 02/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đào tạo trực tuyến Unica
Tuyển Fullstack Developer thu nhập 15 - 20 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty Cổ phần Đào tạo trực tuyến Unica
Hạn nộp: 01/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Vikoisoft
Tuyển Web Developer thu nhập 500 - 1.700 USD Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty cổ phần Vikoisoft
Hạn nộp: 28/12/2024
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 500 - 2 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH METASOURCE
Tuyển Odoo Developer thu nhập 20 - 35 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH METASOURCE
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần Bản Viên
Tuyển Engineer thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công ty Cổ Phần Bản Viên
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm LIFESUP
Tuyển Dev PHP thu nhập 25 - 40 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
LIFESUP
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 25 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Phần mềm Tinh Vân
Tuyển Fullstack Developer thu nhập Tới 28 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Phần mềm Tinh Vân
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 28 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR
Tuyển Lập Trình Fullstack thu nhập 30 - 40 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Mona Media
Tuyển Lập Trình Viên thu nhập 10 - 18 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Mona Media
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 9 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Rivera
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Rivera làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Rivera
Hạn nộp: 06/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ M & H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ M & H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ M & H
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 9 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIB VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH GIB VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIB VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Việt Á Châu
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công Ty CP Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Việt Á Châu làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
Công Ty CP Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Việt Á Châu
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI & DỊCH VỤ WIKI FOOD
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI & DỊCH VỤ WIKI FOOD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI & DỊCH VỤ WIKI FOOD
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Minh Hương PND
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing Công ty TNHH Minh Hương PND làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Minh Hương PND
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH TMDV XNK The Vigo
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Cty TNHH TMDV XNK The Vigo làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
Cty TNHH TMDV XNK The Vigo
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ ALADIN
Tuyển Fullstack Developer thu nhập 8 - 20 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ ALADIN
Hạn nộp: 28/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Co-well Châu Á
Tuyển Fullstack Developer thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty TNHH Co-well Châu Á
Hạn nộp: 02/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đào tạo trực tuyến Unica
Tuyển Fullstack Developer thu nhập 15 - 20 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty Cổ phần Đào tạo trực tuyến Unica
Hạn nộp: 01/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Vikoisoft
Tuyển Web Developer thu nhập 500 - 1.700 USD Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty cổ phần Vikoisoft
Hạn nộp: 28/12/2024
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 500 - 2 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH METASOURCE
Tuyển Odoo Developer thu nhập 20 - 35 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH METASOURCE
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần Bản Viên
Tuyển Engineer thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công ty Cổ Phần Bản Viên
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm LIFESUP
Tuyển Dev PHP thu nhập 25 - 40 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
LIFESUP
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 25 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Phần mềm Tinh Vân
Tuyển Fullstack Developer thu nhập Tới 28 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Phần mềm Tinh Vân
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 28 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR
Tuyển Lập Trình Fullstack thu nhập 30 - 40 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Mona Media
Tuyển Lập Trình Viên thu nhập 10 - 18 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Mona Media
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất