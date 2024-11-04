Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ GOBUY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 10 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 8, Tòa nhà 34 Pasteur, Phường Nguyễn Thái Bình, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ Thông tin Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Middle Full Stack Developer to work with Product Development group.

Work on a wide range of projects including greenfield products, UX/UI improvements, paying down technical debt, improve existing features and everything in between.

Work predominantly with PHP and React with Typescript and are generally incredibly strong at either frontend or backend while being good at the other.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Have 3+ years of professional experience with PHP, including PHP 8+ and the modern PHP ecosystem and/or Typescript/React

You have experience with PHP frameworks such as Laravel.

You have experience working on large scale SaaS applications

You have a high bar for quality and hold yourself and your peers accountable to it

You proactively take on challenges from start to finish

You’re good at unblocking yourself and your team to keep things moving

Understanding of unit testing and related frameworks such as Jest, PHPUnit

Familiarity with agile and lean software engineering

Experience designing and integrating APIs - RESTful API

Exposure to automated deployments (CI/CD)

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ GOBUY VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary can be negotiable up to 25M

Eligible for social insurance, health insurance, and other benefits as per legal regulations.

Annual leave, public holidays, and New Year holidays as per state regulations.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ GOBUY VIỆT NAM

