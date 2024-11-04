Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ GOBUY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ GOBUY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ GOBUY VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/11/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ GOBUY VIỆT NAM

Công nghệ Thông tin

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Công nghệ Thông tin Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ GOBUY VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
10 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 8, Tòa nhà 34 Pasteur, Phường Nguyễn Thái Bình, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ Thông tin Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Middle Full Stack Developer to work with Product Development group.
Work on a wide range of projects including greenfield products, UX/UI improvements, paying down technical debt, improve existing features and everything in between.
Work predominantly with PHP and React with Typescript and are generally incredibly strong at either frontend or backend while being good at the other.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Have 3+ years of professional experience with PHP, including PHP 8+ and the modern PHP ecosystem and/or Typescript/React
You have experience with PHP frameworks such as Laravel.
You have experience working on large scale SaaS applications
You have a high bar for quality and hold yourself and your peers accountable to it
You proactively take on challenges from start to finish
You’re good at unblocking yourself and your team to keep things moving
Understanding of unit testing and related frameworks such as Jest, PHPUnit
Familiarity with agile and lean software engineering
Experience designing and integrating APIs - RESTful API
Exposure to automated deployments (CI/CD)

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ GOBUY VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary can be negotiable up to 25M
Eligible for social insurance, health insurance, and other benefits as per legal regulations.
Annual leave, public holidays, and New Year holidays as per state regulations.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ GOBUY VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ GOBUY VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ GOBUY VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 8. tòa nhà 34 Pasteur, phường Nguyễn Thái Bình, quận 1, TP.HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-fullstack-engineer-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job241551
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Kiến trúc sư Công Ty TNHH Xây Dựng Kiến Trúc Trí làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Xây Dựng Kiến Trúc Trí
8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Mỹ Đình làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Mỹ Đình
15 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH MAPLE LABS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH MAPLE LABS
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân Viên Kế Toán thu nhập Đến 15 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh JobsGO Recruit
Tới 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thủ kho/Quản lý kho thu nhập Từ 8 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh Công Ty TNHH Nnb Town
Trên 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên môn khác thu nhập 40 - 75 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh JobsGO Recruit
40 - 75 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Quản lý/Giám sát thiết kế thu nhập 15 - 20 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh Công Ty Cổ Phần Hatiengroup
15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên môn khác thu nhập 4 - 10 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina
4 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ thuật điện/điện tử thu nhập Thỏa thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh CÔNG TY TNHH ATIXIS VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty TNHH Namperfume làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Namperfume
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY CP ỨNG DỤNG DI ĐỘNG XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu CÔNG TY CP ỨNG DỤNG DI ĐỘNG XANH
3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NỀN TẢNG PHÁT SÓNG TRỰC TUYẾN ONAIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NỀN TẢNG PHÁT SÓNG TRỰC TUYẾN ONAIR
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty cổ phần DAYONE ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần DAYONE ASIA
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán GOT IT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu GOT IT
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư CÔNG TY TNHH XÂY DỰNG VIỆT GIAI GIAI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH XÂY DỰNG VIỆT GIAI GIAI
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Quản lý/Giám sát mua hàng CÔNG TY TNHH MTV DAT BIKE VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH MTV DAT BIKE VIETNAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty TNHH J.G làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH J.G
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Quản lý kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Công nghệ enSightful làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Công nghệ enSightful
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Giám Đốc Kinh Doanh Bất Động Sản thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh Công Ty Cổ Phần Dịch Vụ Địa Ốc PQR
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Trưởng Phòng Quản Lý Chất Lượng thu nhập 18 - 22 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh CÔNG TY TNHH VẬN TẢI THƯƠNG MẠI LONG VÂN LIMOUSINE
18 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển IT Helpdesk/IT support CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MÁY TÍNH VIỆN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MÁY TÍNH VIỆN
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kinh doanh kênh MT Công ty TNHH Minigood Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu Công ty TNHH Minigood Việt Nam
25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Tuyển dụng kỹ thuật viên Spa CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN UTPALA GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN UTPALA GROUP
7 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty CP Beta Media làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công ty CP Beta Media
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty cổ phần DAYONE ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 19 Triệu Công ty cổ phần DAYONE ASIA
14 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Wall Street English làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Wall Street English
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ MANGO SAI GON làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ MANGO SAI GON
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Quản lý kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DVTM & XNK SECOM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DVTM & XNK SECOM
18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Giảng Viên thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh CÔNG TY TNHH HOÀI ANH PLUS BEAUTY
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Giám sát dự án/công trình/thi công CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI TRÍ - PHÁT HÀNH PHIM - RẠP CHIẾU PHIM NGÔI SAO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI TRÍ - PHÁT HÀNH PHIM - RẠP CHIẾU PHIM NGÔI SAO
15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm