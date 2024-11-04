Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ GOBUY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Công nghệ Thông tin Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ GOBUY VIỆT NAM
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
10 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 8, Tòa nhà 34 Pasteur, Phường Nguyễn Thái Bình, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam, Quận 1
Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ Thông tin Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Middle Full Stack Developer to work with Product Development group.
Work on a wide range of projects including greenfield products, UX/UI improvements, paying down technical debt, improve existing features and everything in between.
Work predominantly with PHP and React with Typescript and are generally incredibly strong at either frontend or backend while being good at the other.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Have 3+ years of professional experience with PHP, including PHP 8+ and the modern PHP ecosystem and/or Typescript/React
You have experience with PHP frameworks such as Laravel.
You have experience working on large scale SaaS applications
You have a high bar for quality and hold yourself and your peers accountable to it
You proactively take on challenges from start to finish
You’re good at unblocking yourself and your team to keep things moving
Understanding of unit testing and related frameworks such as Jest, PHPUnit
Familiarity with agile and lean software engineering
Experience designing and integrating APIs - RESTful API
Exposure to automated deployments (CI/CD)
You have experience with PHP frameworks such as Laravel.
You have experience working on large scale SaaS applications
You have a high bar for quality and hold yourself and your peers accountable to it
You proactively take on challenges from start to finish
You’re good at unblocking yourself and your team to keep things moving
Understanding of unit testing and related frameworks such as Jest, PHPUnit
Familiarity with agile and lean software engineering
Experience designing and integrating APIs - RESTful API
Exposure to automated deployments (CI/CD)
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ GOBUY VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Salary can be negotiable up to 25M
Eligible for social insurance, health insurance, and other benefits as per legal regulations.
Annual leave, public holidays, and New Year holidays as per state regulations.
Eligible for social insurance, health insurance, and other benefits as per legal regulations.
Annual leave, public holidays, and New Year holidays as per state regulations.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ GOBUY VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI