Tuyển Fullstack thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN WIN ADS
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 25/10/2024
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN WIN ADS

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Số 77 Bàu Cát 6, phường 14, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Analyse requirements and provide technical design; Work directly with the Tech Manager; Write clear and maintainable code according to the technical standards set by the team; Have the ability to test before delivering the final result; Write unit tests and interact frequently with testers to prevent regression issues; Proactively suggest action plans to improve overall quality; Research new technologies and propose solutions for product improvement.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 2 years of experience in web technologies and web applications; Strong skills in PHP Web development, MongoDB, and MVC frameworks; Experience with HTML, CSS, JavaScript (including jQuery, Ajax), Bootstrap, and JSON; Knowledge of relational database management systems such as MySQL and PostgreSQL; Ability to architect and design best practices for projects; Proven capability to address product performance issues as per the requirements from management Ability to read and understand English technical documentation; Strong multitasking, collaboration, presentation, strategic and tactical thinking skills, and robust research and development abilities.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN WIN ADS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Atractive monthly Income: 13th-month salary bonus; Salary review yearly; Insurance in accordance with the Labor Law; Passionate, talented, young, and driven colleagues; Unlimited potential for your career growth because we are small and fast-growing; Free snacks, tea, and coffee
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN WIN ADS

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN WIN ADS

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Bàu Cát 6, Phường 14, Quận Tân Bình, TP.HCM

