Tuyển Văn hoá/Nghệ thuật/Khoa học Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Văn hoá/Nghệ thuật/Khoa học Tại Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S
- Hồ Chí Minh: 292 Ung Văn Khiêm Phường 25, Bình Thạnh
Mô Tả Công Việc Văn hoá/Nghệ thuật/Khoa học Với Mức Lương Từ 1 USD
● Produce and participate in graphic creation for the company’s games.
● Create textures, illustrations and concepts based on project needs.
● Demonstrate creativity, adaptability to different game and graphic styles (pixel, cartoon, realistic, illustration, etc.).
● Ensure quality meets expectations and direction from the Leads/Art Managers.
● Mentor junior artists, offer recommendations and give advice to local teams.
● Visualize abstract concepts & collaborating with the team on the execution of both large and small projects
● Maintaining existing products and providing assets for marketing purposes
● Other tasks assigned by Hiring manager.
Với Mức Lương Từ 1 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Spine animation.
● Independent and versatile (designing characters and environments).
● Good knowledge of the technical Pipeline and all the processes required to make a game..
● Basic communication English.
Tại Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
● Provision of necessary working equipment
● A professional, dynamic, and inclusive working environment.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI