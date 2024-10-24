Tuyển Thiết kế đồ hoạ Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1 USD

Mức lương Từ 1 USD Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 5 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 292 Ung Văn Khiêm Phường 25, Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Thiết kế đồ hoạ

● Produce and participate in graphic creation for the company’s games.

● Create textures, illustrations and concepts based on project needs.

● Demonstrate creativity, adaptability to different game and graphic styles (pixel, cartoon, realistic, illustration, etc.).

● Ensure quality meets expectations and direction from the Leads/Art Managers.

● Mentor junior artists, offer recommendations and give advice to local teams.

● Visualize abstract concepts & collaborating with the team on the execution of both large and small projects

● Maintaining existing products and providing assets for marketing purposes

● Other tasks assigned by Hiring manager.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

● Advanced in Wacom and Spine animation.

● Independent and versatile (designing characters and environments).

● Good knowledge of the technical Pipeline and all the processes required to make a game..

● Basic communication English.

Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

● A competitive salary package that fits your skills, experiences, and contributions.

● Provision of necessary working equipment

● A professional, dynamic, and inclusive working environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S

