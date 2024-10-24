Tuyển Thiết kế đồ hoạ Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1 USD

Tuyển Thiết kế đồ hoạ Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1 USD

Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S
Ngày đăng tuyển: 24/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 28/11/2024
Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S

Thiết kế đồ hoạ

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thiết kế đồ hoạ Tại Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S

Mức lương
Từ 1 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
5 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 292 Ung Văn Khiêm Phường 25, Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Thiết kế đồ hoạ Với Mức Lương Từ 1 USD

● Produce and participate in graphic creation for the company’s games.
● Create textures, illustrations and concepts based on project needs.
● Demonstrate creativity, adaptability to different game and graphic styles (pixel, cartoon, realistic, illustration, etc.).
● Ensure quality meets expectations and direction from the Leads/Art Managers.
● Mentor junior artists, offer recommendations and give advice to local teams.
● Visualize abstract concepts & collaborating with the team on the execution of both large and small projects
● Maintaining existing products and providing assets for marketing purposes
● Other tasks assigned by Hiring manager.

Với Mức Lương Từ 1 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

● Advanced in Wacom and Spine animation.
Spine animation.
● Independent and versatile (designing characters and environments).
● Good knowledge of the technical Pipeline and all the processes required to make a game..
● Basic communication English.

Tại Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

● A competitive salary package that fits your skills, experiences, and contributions.
● Provision of necessary working equipment
● A professional, dynamic, and inclusive working environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S

Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 298 Ung Văn Khiêm Phường 25 Quận Bình Thạnh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

