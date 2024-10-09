Tuyển IT phần mềm Công ty Cổ phần Falcon Technology làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 6 Triệu

Mức lương Từ 6 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tòa Rivera Park, 69 Vũ Trọng Phụng, Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương Từ 6 Triệu

Work on level game design and system design. Performing game designing tasks as assigned by Senior Game Design. Evaluate design solutions by conducting user testing and analyzing data; document your findings for use in future development. Translate ideas, design concepts into high quality game execution. Collaborate with project team members to develop and refine game ideas.

Work on level game design and system design. Performing game designing tasks as assigned by Senior Game Design.

Evaluate design solutions by conducting user testing and analyzing data; document your findings for use in future development.

Translate ideas, design concepts into high quality game execution.

Collaborate with project team members to develop and refine game ideas.

Với Mức Lương Từ 6 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Passionate about RPGs and action games. Able to critically analyze and discuss the strengths and weaknesses of game design and user experience. Strong critical thinking, logical reasoning, and analytical skills. Proficient in listening, reading, writing and verbal communication in English Proven experience in the game industry; and/or knowledge in game design is a strong plus.

Passionate about RPGs and action games. Able to critically analyze and discuss the strengths and weaknesses of game design and user experience.

Strong critical thinking, logical reasoning, and analytical skills.

Proficient in listening, reading, writing and verbal communication in English

Proven experience in the game industry; and/or knowledge in game design is a strong plus.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Falcon Technology Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary range for Fresher positions: 7,000,000 - 15,000,000 VND/month. Internship allowance: 6,000,000 VND/month. Additional bonuses based on performance and annual rewards. Opportunities to work on large-scale projects and contribute to game development. Opportunity for a full-time position after the internship, including evaluation support and internship certification. Provided with a PC and all necessary tools for work. Lunch, parking, and afternoon snacks are also provided. Regular health check-ups. Travel, vacation, and team-building activities every 4 months. Unwind with a selection of in-house entertainment options like billiards, PS, and various board games,..

Salary range for Fresher positions: 7,000,000 - 15,000,000 VND/month. Internship allowance: 6,000,000 VND/month. Additional bonuses based on performance and annual rewards.

Opportunities to work on large-scale projects and contribute to game development.

Opportunity for a full-time position after the internship, including evaluation support and internship certification.

Provided with a PC and all necessary tools for work. Lunch, parking, and afternoon snacks are also provided.

Regular health check-ups.

Travel, vacation, and team-building activities every 4 months. Unwind with a selection of in-house entertainment options like billiards, PS, and various board games,..

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Falcon Technology

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin