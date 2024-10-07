Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH HOPPER VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH HOPPER VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/10/2024
IT phần mềm

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT phần mềm Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HOPPER VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 30 Nguyễn Thị Diệu, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3

Design and balance game systems, in-game economy, difficulty progression, user progression, and more. Research and analyze market references to understand current trends in game systems. Additionally, propose new ideas for features and systems based on the analysis of these references. Ensure all game design documents are written clearly and organized effectively to facilitate communication between multidisciplinary departments and professionals. Collaborate with PMs, artists, and engineers to transform game concepts into high-quality products with strong player engagement, retention, and monetization.
Experience:
Game Balancing Expertise:
Released Products:
Knowledge and Skills:
Passion and Commitment:
Language Skills:
Fluent in English.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 30 Nguyễn Thị Diệu, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh.

