Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH HOPPER VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 30 Nguyễn Thị Diệu, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3

Design and balance game systems, in-game economy, difficulty progression, user progression, and more. Research and analyze market references to understand current trends in game systems. Additionally, propose new ideas for features and systems based on the analysis of these references. Ensure all game design documents are written clearly and organized effectively to facilitate communication between multidisciplinary departments and professionals. Collaborate with PMs, artists, and engineers to transform game concepts into high-quality products with strong player engagement, retention, and monetization.

Experience:

Portfolio is needed. At least 3 years of experience in a Game Designer position, with at least 1 product successfully completed and released to the market; Solid knowledge of casual game mechanics, game flow, and UI/UX design.

Game Balancing Expertise:

Experience in game balancing, including in-game economies, difficulty progression, and user progression.

Released Products:

Published at least 2 or more completed/released products in the market, including RPG games, Hero Collection Turn-based RPGs, Idle RPGs, and Tower Defense games; Experience in updating features and balancing according to the project plan.

Knowledge and Skills:

Strong understanding of game mechanics, game flow, and UI/UX design; Proficient communication skills, both verbal and written; Strong proficiency in Microsoft Office tools, especially Excel and PowerPoint; Analytical and statistical skills with attention to detail.

Passion and Commitment:

Passionate about making and playing mobile games; Responsible and diligent in all work tasks.

Language Skills:

Fluent in English.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HOPPER VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Opportunities to work with international and experienced talents; Professtional working environment; Attractive compensation and benefits; Ensure full participation in insurance schemes in accordnace with state regulations; Team buildings, Boardgames, Company tríp; 15 Annual leaves; Meal allowance; Periodic company lunch/company dinner; Birthday gifts; Available coffee, tea at the office; Free parking fee.

