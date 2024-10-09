Tuyển IT phần mềm Công ty Cổ phần EZ Technology làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty Cổ phần EZ Technology
Ngày đăng tuyển: 09/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/10/2024
Công ty Cổ phần EZ Technology

IT phần mềm

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT phần mềm Tại Công ty Cổ phần EZ Technology

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Phú Nhuận

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Design new feature systems, update game content in the released game. Balance in-game item systems and add related satellite functions to the item system. Establish and maintain game design documents. Research the market, and competitive opponents. Collaborate with developers, and artists to develop features and perfect the game product.
Design new feature systems, update game content in the released game.
Balance in-game item systems and add related satellite functions to the item system.
Establish and maintain game design documents.
Research the market, and competitive opponents.
Collaborate with developers, and artists to develop features and perfect the game product.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 1 year of experience in an equivalent position or having personal game project/ game awards. Experience in designing and balancing at least one of the following: card collection/crafting system/skill tree. Hands-on experience in level design, game economy design, and game balancing. Preference for experience in RPG/mid-core projects. Passionate about and knowledgeable in the mobile gaming market.
At least 1 year of experience in an equivalent position or having personal game project/ game awards.
Experience in designing and balancing at least one of the following: card collection/crafting system/skill tree.
Hands-on experience in level design, game economy design, and game balancing.
Preference for experience in RPG/mid-core projects.
Passionate about and knowledgeable in the mobile gaming market.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần EZ Technology Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Equipped with a PC or laptop. Competitive salary based on interview results. Annual salary review & 13th-month salary. Health, Social, and Unemployment Insurance. Team Building activities & Company events across the year. Join our young, multinational and multicultural team of talents. Opportunity to be guided and work with professionals in the industry.
Equipped with a PC or laptop.
Competitive salary based on interview results.
Annual salary review & 13th-month salary.
Health, Social, and Unemployment Insurance.
Team Building activities & Company events across the year.
Join our young, multinational and multicultural team of talents.
Opportunity to be guided and work with professionals in the industry.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần EZ Technology

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty Cổ phần EZ Technology

Công ty Cổ phần EZ Technology

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Phú Nhuận

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

