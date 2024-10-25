Tuyển General Accountant thu nhập 18 - 22 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

Mức lương 18 - 22 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 5 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Bình Thạnh

1. FINANCE & INTERNAL CONTROLS

- Prepare daily cash and bank reconciliation

- Report on cash flow and borrowing management.

- Perform regular asset management.

2. ACCOUNTING

- Perform general accounting recordings: accruals, allocation, depreciation, tax computation, revaluation, ...

- Prepare financial reporting for tax declarations, local management review, Group reporting...in a precise and timely manner.

- Review sales invoice, purchase invoice, payment request to ensure completeness, accuracy and compliance.

- Tracking commercial contract, liquidation, follow up billed/ unbilled report.

- Follow up collection, prepare Aging reports and Collection plan.

- Be in charge Intercompany Account (including booking, contract with internal and over sea reconciliation, confirmation).

- Reconcile Balance sheet monthly.

- Participate in ad-hoc projects.

- Conduct other assigned tasks by Finance Manager.

3. INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL AUDIT REQUIREMENTS

- Support Finance Manager in internal/ external process.

- Data preparing of VAS/ FS for audit purpose. CIT and TP declaration at year end.

Qualifications

University degree Chief accountant certificate ACCA/ CPA is preferred.

Experiences

05 years at similar position Average and above English communication. Experience in Sage x3 is preferable. Understand IFRS and local legislations is an advantage.

KEY COMPETENCIES:

Logical/Analytical/Methodical Exhibit an interest in systems. Proactive, patient, not give up. Good communication, problem solving, negotiation skills. Good Excel skills

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMOLLAN (VIỆT NAM) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary is negotiable based on competency. Professional Development: Opportunities for training, certifications, and educational assistance. Health Insurance: Coverage for medical, dental, and vision care.

Professional Development: Opportunities for training, certifications, and educational assistance.

Health Insurance: Coverage for medical, dental, and vision care.

