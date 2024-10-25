Tuyển General Accountant thu nhập 18 - 22 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMOLLAN (VIỆT NAM)
- Hồ Chí Minh: Bình Thạnh
Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương 18 - 22 Triệu
1. FINANCE & INTERNAL CONTROLS
- Prepare daily cash and bank reconciliation
- Report on cash flow and borrowing management.
- Perform regular asset management.
2. ACCOUNTING
- Perform general accounting recordings: accruals, allocation, depreciation, tax computation, revaluation, ...
- Prepare financial reporting for tax declarations, local management review, Group reporting...in a precise and timely manner.
- Review sales invoice, purchase invoice, payment request to ensure completeness, accuracy and compliance.
- Tracking commercial contract, liquidation, follow up billed/ unbilled report.
- Follow up collection, prepare Aging reports and Collection plan.
- Be in charge Intercompany Account (including booking, contract with internal and over sea reconciliation, confirmation).
- Reconcile Balance sheet monthly.
- Participate in ad-hoc projects.
- Conduct other assigned tasks by Finance Manager.
3. INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL AUDIT REQUIREMENTS
- Support Finance Manager in internal/ external process.
- Data preparing of VAS/ FS for audit purpose. CIT and TP declaration at year end.
Với Mức Lương 18 - 22 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
University degree Chief accountant certificate ACCA/ CPA is preferred.
Experiences
05 years at similar position Average and above English communication. Experience in Sage x3 is preferable. Understand IFRS and local legislations is an advantage.
KEY COMPETENCIES:
Logical/Analytical/Methodical Exhibit an interest in systems. Proactive, patient, not give up. Good communication, problem solving, negotiation skills. Good Excel skills
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMOLLAN (VIỆT NAM) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Salary is negotiable based on competency.
Professional Development: Opportunities for training, certifications, and educational assistance.
Health Insurance: Coverage for medical, dental, and vision care.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMOLLAN (VIỆT NAM)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI