Tuyển General Accountant thu nhập 18 - 22 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMOLLAN (VIỆT NAM)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 25/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/11/2024
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMOLLAN (VIỆT NAM)

Mức lương
18 - 22 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
5 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương 18 - 22 Triệu

1. FINANCE & INTERNAL CONTROLS
- Prepare daily cash and bank reconciliation
- Report on cash flow and borrowing management.
- Perform regular asset management.
2. ACCOUNTING
- Perform general accounting recordings: accruals, allocation, depreciation, tax computation, revaluation, ...
- Prepare financial reporting for tax declarations, local management review, Group reporting...in a precise and timely manner.
- Review sales invoice, purchase invoice, payment request to ensure completeness, accuracy and compliance.
- Tracking commercial contract, liquidation, follow up billed/ unbilled report.
- Follow up collection, prepare Aging reports and Collection plan.
- Be in charge Intercompany Account (including booking, contract with internal and over sea reconciliation, confirmation).
- Reconcile Balance sheet monthly.
- Participate in ad-hoc projects.
- Conduct other assigned tasks by Finance Manager.
3. INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL AUDIT REQUIREMENTS
- Support Finance Manager in internal/ external process.
- Data preparing of VAS/ FS for audit purpose. CIT and TP declaration at year end.

Với Mức Lương 18 - 22 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Qualifications
University degree Chief accountant certificate ACCA/ CPA is preferred.
University degree
Chief accountant certificate
ACCA/ CPA is preferred.
Experiences
05 years at similar position Average and above English communication. Experience in Sage x3 is preferable. Understand IFRS and local legislations is an advantage.
05 years at similar position
Average and above English communication.
Experience in Sage x3 is preferable.
Understand IFRS and local legislations is an advantage.
KEY COMPETENCIES:
Logical/Analytical/Methodical Exhibit an interest in systems. Proactive, patient, not give up. Good communication, problem solving, negotiation skills. Good Excel skills
Logical/Analytical/Methodical
Exhibit an interest in systems.
Proactive, patient, not give up. Good communication, problem solving, negotiation skills.
Good Excel skills

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMOLLAN (VIỆT NAM) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary is negotiable based on competency. Professional Development: Opportunities for training, certifications, and educational assistance. Health Insurance: Coverage for medical, dental, and vision care.
Salary is negotiable based on competency.
Professional Development: Opportunities for training, certifications, and educational assistance.
Professional Development
Health Insurance: Coverage for medical, dental, and vision care.
Health Insurance

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMOLLAN (VIỆT NAM)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMOLLAN (VIỆT NAM)

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 11, 285 Cách Mạng Tháng Tám, Phường 12, Quận 10, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

