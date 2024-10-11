Tuyển Kinh doanh/Bán hàng CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM BIO-TECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 18 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kinh doanh/Bán hàng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM BIO-TECH
- Hồ Chí Minh: 154A Trần Quang Khải, Phường Tân Định, Quận 1
Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh/Bán hàng Với Mức Lương 14 - 18 Triệu
Issue, check, control the validity and legality of internal accounting documents and circulate them in the correct order.
Pay and save internal expenses during the month, keep internal documents scientifically and safely
Dealing with Banks
Prepare financial reports, tax reports, corporate income tax settlement
Internal reports as required by BOD.
Với Mức Lương 14 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Can use Chinese/English
Minimum 3 years experience in similar position
Minimum college degree in accounting, auditing, finance.
Proficient in Microsoft office especially Word, Excel, ...
Honest, careful, responsible in work
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM BIO-TECH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Provide full equipment to serve the work
Enjoy welfare policies according to company regulations: birthday, funeral, sick leave, holiday bonus, Tet bonus, ...
Participate fully in compulsory insurance as prescribed
Young working environment, opportunity to practice Chinese/English every day
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM BIO-TECH
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
