Tuyển Kinh doanh/Bán hàng CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM BIO-TECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 18 Triệu

Mức lương 14 - 18 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 154A Trần Quang Khải, Phường Tân Định, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh/Bán hàng Với Mức Lương 14 - 18 Triệu

Issue, check, control the validity and legality of internal accounting documents and circulate them in the correct order. Pay and save internal expenses during the month, keep internal documents scientifically and safely Dealing with Banks Prepare financial reports, tax reports, corporate income tax settlement Internal reports as required by BOD.

Với Mức Lương 14 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Can use Chinese/English Minimum 3 years experience in similar position Minimum college degree in accounting, auditing, finance. Proficient in Microsoft office especially Word, Excel, ... Honest, careful, responsible in work

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM BIO-TECH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Provide full equipment to serve the work Enjoy welfare policies according to company regulations: birthday, funeral, sick leave, holiday bonus, Tet bonus, ... Participate fully in compulsory insurance as prescribed Young working environment, opportunity to practice Chinese/English every day

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM BIO-TECH

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin