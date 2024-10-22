Tuyển Kế toán/Kiểm toán/Thuế CÔNG TY TNHH PCA COMPANY SERVICES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 5 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 124 Điện Biên Phủ, P.Đakao , Quận 1, TP.Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán/Kiểm toán/Thuế Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Guide accountants in collecting, verifying purchase invoices, sales invoices, and posting financial transactions into MISA software. Manage accounting documents, records, and ledgers according to regulations. Verify the balance between detailed accounting data and summarized data, ensuring end-of-period balances are reasonable and match with detailed reports and tax reports. Control tax risks for clients. Prepare monthly/quarterly tax reports: value-added tax report, personal income tax report, contractor tax report, invoice usage report (if applicable). Prepare financial reports, monthly/annual management reports. Work with clients to provide additional documentation, answer questions. Report work tasks to management and perform assigned tasks. Provide documents, data, and explanations to tax authorities, auditors, inspectors. Provide data to the board of directors or other departments upon request.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Graduated from University or College majoring in Accounting or Finance. Have at least 5 years of experience in general accounting, especially working for accounting service companies. Have a CPA certificate is a plus Have experience or knowledge of auditing. Proficient in software MISA, Excel, Word,.. Good English, both speaking and writing,prefer ielts 6.5 or equivalent Able to withstand high work pressure, accept overtime when required by work or superiors; Careful, meticulous, honest in work; Have problem solving skills and ability to handle work; Commitment to long-term commitment.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PCA COMPANY SERVICES Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary range: up to 1000 USD, or higher depending on capabilities. Annual salary review. 13th-month salary + bonus (if any). Gain experience in accounting for various types of companies, learn more about issues and handling methods. Basic training in IFRS, Excel, VBA, English. Fuel allowance, nail care vouchers (for female employees). Opportunities for promotion, long-term commitment to the company, stable job. Enjoy other welfare policies such as holidays, Tet holidays, annual leave, and travel.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PCA COMPANY SERVICES

