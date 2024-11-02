Tuyển Tài chính Công ty CP Beta Media làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Giám đốc

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 26 Ung Văn Khiêm, phường 26, quận Bình Thạnh, Hồ Chí Minh, Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Tài chính Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Head the Finance - Accounting - Procurement Division. Oversee all financial operations and direct corporate financial planning and structure. Coordinate, analyze and report the financial performance to Group CFO, CEO, BoD (Preparation of Financial statements, financial projections, Management report (KPI), Loan report, Tax report and Auditing report). Budget Projections: Coordinate and submit the Yearly Financial Projections. Prepare short and long-term financial forecasts of financial performance for use with internal management and external parties. Be responsible for Project related Business model Valuations & Analytics, analyze OPEX and CAPEX, preparation of business cases (NPV, ROI Analysis). Initiate and maintain relationships with business partners, e.g., Government, Investors, Financial Institutions, etc. Oversee audit and tax functions, coordinate activities with outside audit firms and review firms’ performance. Develop, implement, and maintain accounting policies and procedures for a wide-ranging set of activities including financial accounting and reporting. Proficiency in all aspects of corporate accounting.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's Degree in related fields. At least 10 years of working experience in Retail/Entertainment with a strong focus on Business Development or Investment Management. At least 5 years at Managerial level. Strong leadership, communication, and interpersonal skills. Good networks with related stakeholder

Tại Công ty CP Beta Media Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Commensurate with experience and qualifications. Participation in Happy Hours, Team-Building activities, and Birthday celebrations. Full coverage for social insurance, unemployment insurance, medical insurance, and 12 days of annual leave. 13th-month salary and performance-based bonuses. Complimentary AAA health insurance upon signing the employment contract. Free monthly movie tickets

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty CP Beta Media

