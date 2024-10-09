Tuyển Công nghệ cao CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THE 20 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

Mức lương 20 - 30 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 281/15 Bình Lợi, Phường 13, Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ cao Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu

Participate in the entire application lifecycle, focusing on coding and debugging Write clean code to develop functional web applications Troubleshoot and debug applications Manage cutting-edge technologies to improve legacy applications Collaborate with Front-end developers to integrate user-facing elements with server side logic Gather and address technical and design requirements Provide training and support to internal teams Build reusable code and libraries for future use Liaise with developers, designers and system administrators to identify new features Follow emerging technologies

Participate in the entire application lifecycle, focusing on coding and debugging

Write clean code to develop functional web applications

Troubleshoot and debug applications

Manage cutting-edge technologies to improve legacy applications

Collaborate with Front-end developers to integrate user-facing elements with server side logic

Gather and address technical and design requirements

Provide training and support to internal teams

Build reusable code and libraries for future use

Liaise with developers, designers and system administrators to identify new features

Follow emerging technologies

Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Proven work experience as a Back-end developer and At least 2 years of experience in an equivalent position In-depth understanding of the entire web development process (design, development and deployment) Hands on experience with programming languages like Go, Nodejs, Python Familiarity with front-end languages (e.g. HTML, JavaScript and CSS) Teamwork skills with a problem-solving attitude BSc degree in Computer Science or relevant field

Proven work experience as a Back-end developer and At least 2 years of experience in an equivalent position

In-depth understanding of the entire web development process (design, development and deployment)

Hands on experience with programming languages like Go, Nodejs, Python

Familiarity with front-end languages (e.g. HTML, JavaScript and CSS)

Teamwork skills with a problem-solving attitude

BSc degree in Computer Science or relevant field

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THE 20 Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Up to 1.500$ Lunch support provided at the company. 13th-month bonus, Holidays and Tet holidays in accordance with Vietnam regulations, lunch. Review your salary twice a year. Young, friendly and professional teamwork environment. Join company trips, other activities for members.

Salary: Up to 1.500$

Lunch support provided at the company.

13th-month bonus, Holidays and Tet holidays in accordance with Vietnam regulations, lunch.

Review your salary twice a year.

Young, friendly and professional teamwork environment.

Join company trips, other activities for members.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THE 20

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin