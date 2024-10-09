Tuyển Công nghệ cao CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THE 20 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THE 20
Ngày đăng tuyển: 09/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/10/2024
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THE 20

Công nghệ cao

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Công nghệ cao Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THE 20

Mức lương
20 - 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 281/15 Bình Lợi, Phường 13, Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ cao Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu

Participate in the entire application lifecycle, focusing on coding and debugging Write clean code to develop functional web applications Troubleshoot and debug applications Manage cutting-edge technologies to improve legacy applications Collaborate with Front-end developers to integrate user-facing elements with server side logic Gather and address technical and design requirements Provide training and support to internal teams Build reusable code and libraries for future use Liaise with developers, designers and system administrators to identify new features Follow emerging technologies
Participate in the entire application lifecycle, focusing on coding and debugging
Write clean code to develop functional web applications
Troubleshoot and debug applications
Manage cutting-edge technologies to improve legacy applications
Collaborate with Front-end developers to integrate user-facing elements with server side logic
Gather and address technical and design requirements
Provide training and support to internal teams
Build reusable code and libraries for future use
Liaise with developers, designers and system administrators to identify new features
Follow emerging technologies

Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Proven work experience as a Back-end developer and At least 2 years of experience in an equivalent position In-depth understanding of the entire web development process (design, development and deployment) Hands on experience with programming languages like Go, Nodejs, Python Familiarity with front-end languages (e.g. HTML, JavaScript and CSS) Teamwork skills with a problem-solving attitude BSc degree in Computer Science or relevant field
Proven work experience as a Back-end developer and At least 2 years of experience in an equivalent position
In-depth understanding of the entire web development process (design, development and deployment)
Hands on experience with programming languages like Go, Nodejs, Python
Familiarity with front-end languages (e.g. HTML, JavaScript and CSS)
Teamwork skills with a problem-solving attitude
BSc degree in Computer Science or relevant field

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THE 20 Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Up to 1.500$ Lunch support provided at the company. 13th-month bonus, Holidays and Tet holidays in accordance with Vietnam regulations, lunch. Review your salary twice a year. Young, friendly and professional teamwork environment. Join company trips, other activities for members.
Salary: Up to 1.500$
Lunch support provided at the company.
13th-month bonus, Holidays and Tet holidays in accordance with Vietnam regulations, lunch.
Review your salary twice a year.
Young, friendly and professional teamwork environment.
Join company trips, other activities for members.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THE 20

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THE 20

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THE 20

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 281/15 Bình Lợi, phường 13, Quận Bình Thạnh, TP.HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

