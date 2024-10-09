Tuyển Công nghệ cao CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THE 20 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Công nghệ cao Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THE 20
- Hồ Chí Minh: 281/15 Bình Lợi, Phường 13, Bình Thạnh
Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ cao Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu
Participate in the entire application lifecycle, focusing on coding and debugging
Write clean code to develop functional web applications
Troubleshoot and debug applications
Manage cutting-edge technologies to improve legacy applications
Collaborate with Front-end developers to integrate user-facing elements with server side logic
Gather and address technical and design requirements
Provide training and support to internal teams
Build reusable code and libraries for future use
Liaise with developers, designers and system administrators to identify new features
Follow emerging technologies
Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Proven work experience as a Back-end developer and At least 2 years of experience in an equivalent position
In-depth understanding of the entire web development process (design, development and deployment)
Hands on experience with programming languages like Go, Nodejs, Python
Familiarity with front-end languages (e.g. HTML, JavaScript and CSS)
Teamwork skills with a problem-solving attitude
BSc degree in Computer Science or relevant field
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THE 20 Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Salary: Up to 1.500$
Lunch support provided at the company.
13th-month bonus, Holidays and Tet holidays in accordance with Vietnam regulations, lunch.
Review your salary twice a year.
Young, friendly and professional teamwork environment.
Join company trips, other activities for members.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THE 20
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
